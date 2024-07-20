There is an exuberant number of mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, and with the recent release of Dawntrail, there are even more. Whether it’s a tron-like motorbike or a pet capybara, there’s a large array of new mounts to go around the world in style with.

Memories of Heavensward

One such mount happens to be an old favorite, something that comes all the way from Heavensward. While we got a Cruise Chaser (A11) mount last year in the cash shop, we won’t have to open our wallets for this bipedal machine.

If you’re familiar with the Alexander Raid series, this is from the Fist of the Father raid, which was the first floor of the extensive twelve-gate raid series. As you might expect from the first floor, this was one of the easiest of the raids from the tier, giving players a good introduction to the new set of raiding mechanics Square Enix was experimenting with at the time.

The PVP Grind

Regardless, this might bring back memories to old school fans as, while we’re still waiting for an Alexander or even a Perfect Alexander mount, we’re slowly getting our favorite mechanical beings as mounts, and this time it just requires a bit of grinding.

In order to get this mount, you will need to go through the rather extensive PVP series 6, unlocking the various tier rewards along the way. Being that it will be the most popular, it has been slotted in tier 25, something that has held the spot for mounts and very fashionable outfits in the past. This means you’ll need to generate a lot of experience in the current series by, well, participating in the PVP content.

There are really only two different PVP modes to participate in, although we’re excluding Rival Wings only because it’s something that needs extensive organization to get going. Crystalline Conflict is a 5v5 mode that has you push a crystal to the opponent’s base to win. The other is Frontlines, which changes on the daily, but if you do the roulette every day, it generates an enormous amount of job experience, leveling up classes much quicker, and even a decent chunk of PVP EXP, as well.

Depending on your team’s placement in each of these modes, you will generate a certain amount of PVP experience, working your way slowly to the Oppressor mount. You can grind this out in a single day if you want to, as there’s no cap on experience, but the series will be here for around eight months (redone every major patch), so if you don’t mind waiting, you’ll have plenty of time to get it.