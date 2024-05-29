Key Takeaways Prestige in MultiVersus is earned by purchasing items in the shop for exclusive content.

Gaining and accumulating Prestige can be expensive and may require significant spending.

Unlocking characters like Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith in MultiVersus is easier than obtaining items through Prestige.

Prestige in MultiVersus is another currency that lets you gain exclusive items like a cool Joker costume or an eye-catching profile banner. Unfortunately, it's one of the hardest ways to unlock content inside this free-to-play title. Here's how to get Prestige Points in WB Games' MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Prestige Points can only be earned through purchases.

Prestige in MultiVersus, explained

Prestige in MultiVersus is a special currency that is gained by making purchases in the item shop. When you gain new costumes, commentators, and characters, you'll acquire a certain amount of prestige that adds up to a mass total. The problem is that it will get costly, and you may need to be a whale (someone who spends a lot) to get the exclusive items only available through Prestige.

To use an example, I bought the Wave Guardian Wonder Woman set, which has the heroine in a swimsuit ready for the summer. It gave me 10,400 Prestige points for that purchase. During Season 1, The Joker's much anticipated The Batman Who Laughs outfit is locked behind this system and costs a massive 100,000 Prestige points. If you've previously played the beta and have acquired costumes already, you may be close to that number, but for the rest of the player base, this number is extremely high. While it's cool to get rewarded for your purchases, it's certainly something that WB Games and developer Player First Games could tweak for future seasons.

Other Characters to Unlock During MultiVersus Season 1

Thankfully, there is some other content that is much easier to unlock. The first Premium Pass, for instance, is free to everyone who tries MultiVersus. It instantly gives Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees as a playable character. He's one of the strongest in the game with heavy strikes from his axe and devastating fists. You can also get Banana Guard simply by logging in twice. If that's not enough, The Matrix's Agent Smith can be unlocked by beating 20 bosses within the new Rifts mode. You can team up with a friend online against a run of CPUs or play by yourself.

All Currencies in MultiVersus

In addition to Prestige, there are some other currencies to be aware of in MultiVersus. They are: