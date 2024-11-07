Like many MMOs, Throne and Liberty throws a lot of information at you from the beginning, which can be overwhelming and makes it easy to miss helpful tips. As with any other game that involves combat, having a way to restore your health can truly be the difference between living or dying. While potions are the most common item used in games for health restoration, they certainly aren't the only type of healing item you'll come across in the world of MMOs.

When you're exploring the powers of a star-born in Throne and Liberty, one item that's nice to have with you is the Quality Recovery Crystal. The name is a bit deceiving, however, since the item type for these crystals is listed as a potion. Putting the semantics aside, you'll want to have some Quality Recovery Crystals with you when you're tackling quests, and there are quite a few ways you can get them.

What Are Recovery Crystals?

In Throne and Liberty, Recovery Crystals are basically a standard health potion. They restore health when used, and then they have a one-minute cooldown before you're able to use one again. The first Recovery Crystals available only restore 750 health, but Quality Recovery Crystals, which you'll find in higher level areas, restore 1,200 health instead. This makes them a great option when you're in combat and need a bit of a boost to survive and slay your enemies. Since they're fairly easy to get, it doesn't hurt to have a few with you at all times, just in case you end up in a sticky situation.

How To Get Quality Recovery Crystals

The first way to get Quality Recovery Crystals is simply buying them from a Sundries Merchant in any major town. It only costs Sollant, so you don't need to worry about using premium currencies like Lucent for these crystals. Of course, buying them isn't your only option.

Quality Recovery Crystals From Taedal's Tower

Multiple floors in Taedal's Tower reward you with some Quality Recovery Crystals for completing their challenge, alongside other rewards. These include:

Warrior's City on Floor 5 rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Finding the Piton in the Flames on Floor 6 rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals The Bound on Floor 7 rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Poisons, Explosions, and Detox Herbs on Floor 8 rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Dance of the Flashing Sword on Floor 9 rewards 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

Codex Quest Quality Recovery Crystal Rewards

Finally, you can also earn Quality Recovery Crystals by completing specific codex quests. These include:

Encounter with Henderson Harmon gives you 6 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 6 Quality Recovery Crystals If She Cannot be Stopped gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Into the Grayclaw Forest gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals The Village Protecting Tree gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Orc's Language gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Fonos Basin Treasure gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Army of the Dead gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals History of the Creation of Life gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals Where Desires Sleep gives you 10 Quality Recovery Crystals

Of course, those quests also reward you with other items, such as skill growth books and magic powder, but it's easy to see that you have plenty of ways to gather Quality Recovery Crystals that you can use to restore your health in a pinch.

