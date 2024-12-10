Style is key to Final Fantasy XIV, as no matter where you go or who you meet, everyone will be displaying their own uniqueness to you in various different ways. Some may be in the form of well-coordinated clothing (glamour) or others with impressive weapons they earned from the hardest fights in the game. No matter the case, there’s a huge array of different things to collect and show off, and one of them happens to be pet-like creatures called minions.

What is the Spinettesaurus Minion?

The Spinettesaurus minion is an adorable new minion added in Dawntrail’s first major patch, 7.1 Crossroads. It doesn’t serve as anything but something that can be collected and admired by others, as it’s a surprisingly well-detailed minion that Square Enix is utilizing to help show off their new graphical prowess.

Its behavior is classified as independent, but really it’s only other use outside of looking cute is being sent in the Gold Saucer mini-game, Lord of Vermillion, where you can send out your minions to do battle in various objectives.

How to Get the Spinettesarurus

Voyages

Close

The main source of where the Spinettesaurus is obtained is from Voyages. Voyages are exclusive activities for Free Company guilds where they go into their little workshop and send their submarines (or airships if they’re still in the early stages) out to gather random materials. Depending on the equipment they have, they have a greater chance of success.

This minion in particular is considered the most valuable drop in the current loot table, as the newest locations added in patch 7.1 allow you to traverse even higher level locations. The Spinettesaurus can be found in The Central Blue destination, which has a rank of 123 to traverse. In addition, this needs to be unlocked by sending your submarines out to Voyagers’ Reprieve, hopefully triggering its reveal. If it doesn’t happen with the first few tries, just keep pounding away at it, as it’s a random chance.

Simply send your ship out to The Central Blue and hope it comes back with the minion. The other items it can bring back are some botanist logs and a Stuffed Axollotl Eft.

Marketboard

Of course, the other option is to go straight to the marketboard. Because these come from voyages, the Spinettesaurus can be bought and sold on the marketboard. This means the more free companies that are hard at work grinding these voyages, the more the marketboard will be full of them, but because they come from a high-rank, specific voyage, they'll go for a decent chunk of change.

At the time of writing, they go for anywhere between 600,000 and 700,000 gil, but this is only going to drop as more players slowly manage to get their submarines up to the level and hit the right RNG when sending them out.