There are a few ways to get around in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. However, the most convenient is via the Maintenance Floor, which can unlock many doors for you if you can find the key. Here's how to find it.

What is the Maintenance Floor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

The Maintenance Floor is the lowest floor in the Willamette Mall, known on the map as B2. In it is a huge parking garage that you can drive around, albeit infested with hordes of zombies. However, the most important part of the floor is that they have doors to the different areas, negating any need to stay above ground or trekking through different areas to get to your destination.

How to Get the Maintenance Key in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Close

To acquire the Maintenance Key in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you need to take a trip to Leisure Park, the open-air part of the map. There, head towards the parking lot, located between Wonderland Plaza and North Plaza. While I never had to deal with them on my treks there, do try and deal with the Prisoners driving around the park, as they could interrupt your trip to the lot. You'll encounter a good amount of zombies, but you can snake your way through them to get to the parking lot.

Once there, you'll see a motorcycle and a car. Yes, you can drive both of those vehicles and yes, it is fun. Still, for this, you'll actually want to take the car. This is because the motorcycle, if you hit a solid object like a shopping cart, will fling you forward and likely into a horde of zombies.

Once you've gotten into the car, drive to the entrance of the Maintenance Floor and, once you get to it, squeeze through the opening. It is a tight area, but you can get through it if you line it up right. When you're through, you're going to want to hang right and turn left when you spot a new road. From there, go until you see an open space on your left with a lot of zombies swarming it. Luckily, you can drive over them and clear space for you to get out and go into the Underground Warehouse.

When you get in, there'll be some shelves and some boxes you can break open to find some random items like stun guns, snacks, and other things. However, your focus should be on the righthand corner, where the Maintenance Key will be floating above the ground. Grab it and you'll now have access to all the corresponding doors the Maintenance Floor has. You can try it out by going to one, preferably driving, and going up some stairs to a door.

Many are placed within the middle of their areas, like Entrance Plaza and the Food Court. The most convenient one is Seon's Food and Stuff, where you can restock on health items and get to North Plaza in great time. This also cuts down on the time it may take you to get to the Security Room, which is great for when you're racing against the tight clock for case deadlines.

