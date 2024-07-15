Key Takeaways Unlock the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade by removing the protagonist's current outfit in the Equipment menu

The Skin Suit disables the shield for a tougher challenge, can be switched back to regular outfits

Improve EVE's stats in Stellar Blade by upgrading Exospine or Gear, repair console can enhance Attack Power, Tumbler Count, and Gear capacity

Stellar Blade is a phenomenal game all in all, but those who want an extra challenge can switch to the Skin Suit. The Skin Suit in Stellar Blade is strangely hidden, but there's a way to unlock it if you know how. Off to the menu you go.

You've had the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade all this time.

Where to Get the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

The Skin Suit in Stellar Blade isn't found within chests, unlike many other costumes in the game. In fact, you've had it this whole time. Get to the Equipment menu when you pause the game. Now, head to the third section "Exterior." From here, press the cross button on the first box with a shirt on it. You'll see all the costumes you've unlocked so far. Here's the trick. Go to the suit or outfit the protagonist currently has on and then press the cross button to remove it. You now have the Skin Suit on and it appears on the list of outfits you can wear.

It's a peculiar outfit that may have been controversial for some when Stellar Blade first launched. However, when used, it will disable the shield, creating a much harder experience for those who want a challenge. Once you put on a regular outfit, the shield returns alongside looks like the Black Kunoichi and the Planet Diving Suit [7th].

What Changes EVE's Stats in Stellar Blade?

You can upgrade EVE's stats by changing up the Exospine or Gear. The Exterior and Comrades section of the Equipment screen seem to be simply cosmetic. The Gear system can dramatically alter EVE's combat prowess. For example, Protection Gear can increase Damage Reduction by 4.5% while Combo Attack Enhancement Gear can boost your Level 2 Combo Attack Power by 14%. There's a lot of customization on offer. You can view your overall stats on the Equipment screen by pressing the square button.

If you head to a Repair Console, you can also improve your Attack Power, Tumbler Count, and Gear capacity. You can also form new suits through the Repair Console like the Planet Diving Suit [7th] V2. You'd need to get the following:

15 x Extreme Polymer Material

30 x Advanced Polymer Material

45 x Polymer Material

Once again, new suits in Stellar Blade don't include upgrades to EVE. She might just look cooler in the process, and that's an improvement, right? However, the Exospine can be upgraded for better stats. The Chain-Type Exospine can be upgraded for a third time and gain a Critical Rate of Level 4 Combo Attacks by 30% rather than 23%. You'd need:

150 x Nano Element

75 x Advanced Nano Element

25 x Extreme Nano Element

1000 x Gold