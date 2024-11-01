World of Warcraft is filled with achievements, and each expansion only adds more to the list. The problem is that when you look at specific achievements, there's not much information provided to you regarding how to actually mark off the required tasks. When you have a limited amount of time to grab an achievement, like Zoomies! or Pet Mischief, the stress of figuring out how to complete its requirements increases even more.

Zoomies! and Pet Mischief are achievements that are only available for a short time, since they're part of this year's anniversary events to celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft. So, if you want to pick up these achievements, or get limited edition items like the Coldflame Tempest Mount, you only have until January 6, 2025, when the anniversary ends, to get everything you want from the events. When you're ready to get a case of zoomies, head down to Tanaris to begin.

Using the portal room in Stormwind or Orgrimmar to travel to the Caverns of Time makes getting to Tanaris faster than using flight paths.

How To Get The Zoomies! And Pet Mischief Achievements

The description of this achievement is pretty simple. You need to get the zoomies for more than 20 seconds while disguised as a pet. Because you need to be disguised as a pet, you'll pick up the Pet Mischief achievement in the process. However, the achievement doesn't exactly give you any hints about how you disguise yourself as a pet, how you get the zoomies, or where you need to be to accomplish these objectives. Luckily, this achievement is actually simple enough once you arrive at the anniversary area in Tanaris.

Disguise Yourself As A Pet And Earn Pet Mischief

When you arrive in Tanaris, head to the pet area and find an NPC named Petra, the pet greeter. If you're arriving from the Caverns of Time, she's in the far right corner of the festival area from your position.

Open the Pet Box next to Petra

Take the Pet Mirror

Summon a Battle Pet

Select the Battle Pet

Use the Pet Mirror

After following those steps, you'll earn the Pet Mischief achievement and be ready to move to the Zoomies! achievement.

Snack On Treats For Zoomies!

While you're disguised as a pet, you'll see little items on the ground that look like tiny loaves of bread. These are Zoomie Treats, and when you interact with them as a pet, they give you a speed boost. There are quite a few of these scattered around both the pet and mount areas of the festival. You need to have the Zoomies buff for a total of 20 seconds to earn the achievement, so you'll need to eat 4 or 5 treats in total.

The buff doesn't need to be 20 consecutive seconds, so it's okay if you lose the buff a couple of times in the process.

If you lose your pet disguise before you earn the achievement, you can open up the Pet Box by Petra again to pick up a new Pet Mirror, since it disappears after you use it. Then, continue eating treats until the achievement is triggered as complete, and you can move to other activities to collect more World of Warcraft anniversary rewards.

