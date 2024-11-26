Quick Links Where to Get Toco Toquito?

Who doesn’t like a good pet? In Final Fantasy XIV, there’s a huge variety of them in the form of Minions, little bitesized beings that follow you around and give you so much joy. They don’t actually do much outside of looking good, and if you like going to the Gold Saucer, there's an RTS mini-game tied around them, but it’s mostly just there for style. Whether it’s for your own personal benefit or bragging rights to friends, they do contribute to a good amount of the appeal in Final Fantasy XIV.

As of patch 7.1 in Dawntrail, there's one adorable minion that can be obtained through less than appealing methods. While a lot of minions, mounts and glamours are obtained through grinding your face in the various activities and raids, some are done through less than conventional methods. This is where the Toco Toquito minion comes into play.

Where to Get Toco Toquito?

The first method requires the use of submarines. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature in FFXIV, it’s part of a Free Company’s allure, as players are able to contribute to a workshop where they can build housing items along with voyage items such as submarines and airships. We’ve gone from Airships in Heavensward to Submarines in Stormblood, but have yet to expand past that. Because of this, we’ve seen massive expansions to the Nautical Maps, already up to six, with airships only having a singular map to explore.

Regardless, you will need to create a submarine in the company’s workshop and send it out on missions. As it progresses daily, it will level up and be able to go on higher level missions. Because of this, it’s virtually impossible to get Toco Toquito at the moment without an active and at least moderately-active FC.

Say you are in one or are the sole member of one that you keep active. Head over to the Voyage terminal in the workshop, and provided you’re rank 120 and have access to the new map (which is unlocked via West Dodie’s Abyss), you’re going to want to send your submarines out on missions. Specifically, the first one that’s unlocked, The Indigo Shallows, will be your first destination. This has a good chance to unlock North Delphinium Seashelf.

North Delphinium Seashelf is your final destination. You'll need to spam this location with every submarine you have. This is rank 120, so as long as you have this map unlocked, you should have no trouble sending your voyages there. The drop rate is low, unfortunately, so it might take many days or even weeks before Toco shows its beak.

Marketboard

If you’re one of the many players who don’t have an active FC or not high enough to obtain these items because you don’t have the privileges, then your only option is to break out the coin purse. The only other way to obtain Toco Toquito is to buy it off the marketboard, and at the current time, it’s expensive. It has dropped off significantly since the patch launched, going for upwards of 15 million gil, but now it’s a tenth of that price.

Still, a million is nothing to scoff at as it’s still a fair amount of gil to shovel out for a single minion. Regardless, now you’ll have your very own toucan that will follow you wherever you may go.