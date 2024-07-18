Key Takeaways Connect Hoyoverse and Twitch for free Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops.

Watch streams with drops on to earn Dennies, Polychromes, etc.

Redeem Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops via in-game inbox after watching.

The Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops are free rewards anyone can get if they connect their Hoyoverse and Twitch accounts. You'll have to watch streamers that have drops turned on, in order to get these bonuses. Here's how to do that and what you can get.

Connecting your Zenless Zone Zero and Twitch accounts is easy.

How to Connect Zenless Zone Zero to Twitch Account

To start getting Twitch Drops, you'll need to first connect your Hoyoverse (Zenless Zone Zero) account to Twitch. You can do that through an official website here. Scroll down on the page until you see a cassette tape displaying the requested information. Log in to your ZZZ account first, pick the server you're using, and then your account and Inter Knot level should appear. Click on it, but make sure it's the correct account. You can only use Twitch Drops on one. The cassette should then light up in blue and start turning on the left side. Next, connect to your Twitch account and authorize Hoyoverse to take your details.

All Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops and How to Get Them

Now that both tapes are spinning, head back to Twitch and watch a streamer playing Zenless Zone Zero. Try to find a stream that says "Drops On" or "Drops Enabled," or something like that. Go to the tab on your browser, and if you're using Google Chrome, you can select "Mute Site" after right-clicking on it. It will still count as long as the stream has volume on it. Just to be sure, check the Twitch chat and it should have a box saying, "Drops enabled on channel."

Until July 24, here are the current Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops:

Watch for 15 minutes - 12,000 Denny

30 Minutes - 2 Senior Investigator Logs

1 hour - 3 W-Engine Energy Modules

1 hour and a half - 2 Bangboo System Widgets

2 hours - 50 Polychromes

Once the two hours are up, head to the Drops Inventory page and then click on "Claim Now." You can then redeem them through the in-game inbox. Keep in mind you have to finish The Proxy and the Hare commission first to gain access to these rewards.

Hoyoverse will likely keep updating the Twitch Drops for Zenless Zone Zero with new campaigns. It might be worth checking Twitch once a month. Genshin Impact does this regularly, offering 30 Primogems and other rewards until August 6 at the moment.

There are many other ways to get free pulls and currency in Zenless Zone Zero. Completing missions, checking in daily, and redeeming codes are just some options. Unfortunately, you can't grind for rewards offline.