Nine Sols is a tough game. That becomes clear the moment it starts teaching you how to make use of the precise deflection mechanics. If you're a pro right off the bat, you might not need to worry too much about the health bar in the top right of the screen. Mere mortals like myself, however, need as much help as possible to survive in brutal games such as this.

Related Review: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice combines what makes a From Software title special into an excellent, solid package.

If you, too, are in this boat, then you're in the right place, as I'm going to show you how to increase your health in Nine Sols, as well as how to increase the potency of your Healing Pipes and how to get more Healing Pipes.

How Does Healing Work in Nine Sols?

If you've played a Souls Game, then you'll immediately understand how healing works in this game. It essentially works like the Estus Flask system in Dark Souls. You begin the game with Two Healing Pipes, and to use those, you simply press up on the D-Pad.

When these deplete, they are gone until you either rest at a Root Node, which is this game's equivalent of a Bonfire, or alternatively, you gain them back when you die. So, in short, you need to use these wisely, as they are a limited resource.

How To Increase Health In Nine Sols

So, if Healing Pipes are a limited resource, you'll want to make sure you have as much HP as possible to work with. You can improve your base HP stat, but it will take a little while before you'll get the opportunity to do that. First, you will need to beat General Yingzhao, which will then give you the skills you need to access the next Sols Boss area, where you will fight Guanang.

Leading up to her boss's arena, you will come to an area with cascading waterfalls that can hurt the player, and with some careful climbing and grappling hook uses, you'll be able to make it across to a new area where you will find Shennong.

Related Hollow Knight Best Charms Ranked You'll live a pretty charmed existence with these in your arsenal.

He will ask you to find him something Poisonous to heal him, which obviously makes no sense, but the man wants what he wants. You'll find this in the next room to the right with loads of harmful red spikes and green Yinglong Orbs.

Destroy the one in the area shown here and you'll get a Green Yinglong Egg, which is exactly what Shennong needs. Return to him and to ensure he doesn't owe you for anything, he'll brew you a Medicinal Brew, which in turn, will increase your health by about half a notch.

After this, he will head over to the Four Pavillions, and for every two Poisonous items you give him thereafter, he will give you another Medicinal Brew. If you're wondering where to find some, they can be bought from Chiyou or found in the wild.

How To Get More Healing Pipes In Nine Sols

Upping your base health is a good move in Nine Sols, but there are other ways to make your healing more potent and efficient, and the one that will be most immediately available to you in the game is the ability to give yourself more Healing Pipes.

When you access the Four Pavillions for the first time and turn on the computer, Ruyi, they will bring the central hub to life, allowing you to access a 3D Printer within the Four Pavillions. Which will sell a variety of Jades and oddities, including the option to add more Healing Pipes via Pipe Vials. The first one costs 1,000 Yin, and this will incrementally increase as you purchase more of them.

How To Improve Healing Pipes In Nine Sols

Then lastly, we should also explain that the player can improve the healing capacity of each individual Healing Pipe. To access this ability, you will need to do two things. Firstly, you will need to take down General Yingzhao, as after you defeat them, Kaufu agrees to return with you to the Four Pavillions and will become a merchant in the top left corner of the hub. He will improve your Healing Pipes for a price, but you will also need something else to upgrade your pipes.

You also need a Herb Catalyst, an item that can be found either as a reward for defeating bosses or can be found in the wild via chests and whatnot. You will probably have found one before the General Yingzhao fight, but when you defeat this boss you will be rewarded with one of these items anyway, so the first one is taken care of. But if you want to upgrade this again, you will need to find more Herb Catalysts. But the good news is that they consistently cost 800 Yin. So no incremental price increase.

Nine Sols With its striking hand-drawn art style, Nine Sols is an action platformer from RedCandleGames that follows Yi, who must become one with the way of Tao to defeat the fearsome 9 Sols. Platform(s) PC Released May 29, 2024 Developer(s) RedCandleGames Publisher(s) RedCandleGames Genre(s) Action , Platformer , Soulslike Engine Unity