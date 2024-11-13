As Max is now an instructor at Caledon University in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, it makes sense that she would like to look at her students' work around the campus. There are many objects to either look at or collect to get the Patronizing (The Good Kind) trophy or achievement.

All Projects to Find

There are many different projects to look at or obtain in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The best way to go about this is to go to the Chapter Select option on the main menu and then pick each scene where the projects come from. Make sure to select "Explore Scene" instead of "Restart Scene," so you don't lose your progress, however.

You can skip most cutscenes by pressing R1 or RB on your controller to speed up the process.