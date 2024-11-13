Quick Links
As Max is now an instructor at Caledon University in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, it makes sense that she would like to look at her students' work around the campus. There are many objects to either look at or collect to get the Patronizing (The Good Kind) trophy or achievement.
All Projects to Find
There are many different projects to look at or obtain in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The best way to go about this is to go to the Chapter Select option on the main menu and then pick each scene where the projects come from. Make sure to select "Explore Scene" instead of "Restart Scene," so you don't lose your progress, however.
You can skip most cutscenes by pressing R1 or RB on your controller to speed up the process.
|
Origami Flower
|
Still Life - Back to School Blues
|
You'll find the Origami Flower in the North Quad during this brisk winter morning day. Go to the Caledon statue, and on the right bench, you'll find an Origami Flower. Rotate it and unfold it twice to make this Origami Flower count towards the trophy or achievement. The Origami Flower also counts towards the Clutterbug trophy/achievement.
|
Loretta's Laptop
|
Still Life - Back to School Blues
|
Before speaking to Yasmin or Vinh, go to the Fine Arts Building by walking past the mailroom. Underneath a table in the Fine Arts Building, you'll see a purple bag. Loretta's Laptop is left unattended. You'll find out she has a lot of fans with her podcast by using the Laptop.
|
True Believer Project
|
Still Life - Back to School Blues
|
In the Fine Arts Building before speaking to Yasmin or Vinh, we overhear a conversation by the tree at the end of the hallway. Listen to the full conversation. There are some awkward silences, so be patient. "Might be an improvement, yeah" is the last line of dialogue.
|
Podcast Poster
|
Still Life - Back to School Blues
|
This happens after speaking to Yasmin in her office. There's a poster to tear down after Loretta's frustrating interview with Max in the Fine Arts Building. You'll find it by the Mail Room. After looking at it, you can tear it down.
