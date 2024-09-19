Leveling up in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is crucial for unlocking new skills and upgrades for Frank. There are a few fast and efficient ways of doing so that won't bog down your experience in Willamette Mall, but improve it. Let's take a look at what those ways may be.

What Does Leveling Up Do in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

When you level up in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you’ll receive a new skill or upgrade to your person. For example, you may learn a new way to navigate the hordes of zombies, like crowd-surfing. Or, perhaps you’ll earn an extra slot in your inventory to hold more weapons or items. You can also see increases in your attack, health, and ways to take care of zombies the old-fashioned way: fists. You’ll naturally level up over the course of the game, but there are ways to expedite it so you quickly reach the max level, Level 50.

How to Level Up Quickly in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

#1. Save Survivors

There are a number of survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for players to find. Most of the time, Otis will call you with their location and some details about them. Other times, they just appear throughout the mall, whether holed up in a store, battling hordes, or trapped by a Psychopath. In the original, the survivors were a bit reckless, throwing themselves into hordes and not responding to commands. They were a bit of a nuisance but, in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, they are a lot better and more capable of navigating through and taking on zombies. Bringing them back will net you some high PP, with the more you bring back in one trip (up to eight) bringing the total up even higher. It's a great way to level up and feel good doing it.

#2: Find PP Stickers

Frank West takes pictures for a living. He's covered wars, you know? So, of course, photography plays a part in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, even more so with PP Stickers. These little icons can be found everywhere around the Willamette Mall, from store logos, items, displays, and even posters. Some can be found rather quickly, but some are very hard to find. When you see one, take a picture of it (get it to 100% to earn the most PP) and you'll get 5000 PP, which can be more if you have either Photographer's Pride (+100%) or Contemporary Reading (+25%). It's fast, fun, and very much worth the time finding them.

#3: Kill Psychopaths

As is tradition in Dead Rising (outside of Dead Rising 4), Psychopaths are boss-like characters that have gone down the deep end in terms of sanity. The original was the first to include them, though the ones in it were much tamer than those seen in later entries (looking at you, Dead Rising 2's Slappy). They return in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and are still as fearsome as they are rewarding. Taking down a Psychopath can get you a ton of PP depending on the situation and foe. Sometimes, there are multiple ones in one area, like the Cultists or the Prisoners. Regardless, they bring more benefits than zombies, so it's essential to seek each one out and reap the rewards, all while seeing them unravel.

When you defeat Psychopaths, they'll leave behind some pretty powerful weapons like the mini chainsaw, sniper rifle, and the machete. These are great for crowd control and for later in the game in Overtime Mode.

#4: Slay Some Zombies

This may seem super self-explanatory, but it really does work. Of course, you'll earn PP by killing zombies, but it's something that many don't do as often. At times, I found myself not killing any as I transported survivors to the Security Room or ran to a Case Mission. Still, taking down a few zombies here and there, especially if you have some powerful weapons like the mini chainsaw or shotgun can do some wonders for leveling up. If you got access to the Maintenance Floor and a car, you can rake up a boatload of kills, which you get PP for with each 50 killed. Plus, the more you level up, the more skills you get that'll help you take them down easier and in style, so why not put in the work now?

