The world of Visions of Mana is one full of fierce enemies and harrowing challenges. In order to make things even, it’s good to ensure you’re leveled up at or above those you fight. Here’s how to level up fast in Visions of Mana.

How to Level Up Fast in Visions of Mana

There are three ways that you can level up fast in Visions of Mana: fighting enemies while traveling, Valorflies, and Cookie items. All the ways listed will provide you with chances to boost your EXP gains, and they are all gameplay mechanics, not glitches or shortcuts. Let's go through the different ways and how to maximize the effects and get the most EXP.

Way #1: Fighting Enemies

The simplest way to level up fast in Visions of Mana is to fight groups of enemies as they appear on your trail. Doing so is the safest and surefire way to level up consistently with the game. There are a handful in the bigger areas, like Fallow Steppe and Ahrvet’s Pasture that respawn a bit after you beat them. Even still, a lap or two around the map will provide a good amount of EXP, depending on your level and the enemies you face.

On that note, a good way to make the most of it is to face enemies that are at or above your level, as you’ll earn more XP by defeating them. While you can backtrack to previously visited areas and battle there, if you’re way over-leveled, the EXP won’t do too much for your total unless you fight a lot of them. Also, you can get some extra EXP by completing battle challenges, like not taking damage, using Class Strikes, or beating them in less than 15 seconds.

Way #2: Finding and Using Valorflies

On your travels within Visions of Mana, you’ve probably come across purple flies that float near big areas. Those are called Valorflies and, when interacted with, give you one minute of extra EXP. So, when you go into a battle, you can earn double the amount of EXP, which is huge. However, it does make the enemies you face tougher, so do weigh that in if low on health, MP, or items. Still, Valorflies are rather rare, so if you see one, use it and fight as much as you can within the time frame. You may only get one or two fights depending on your level and the enemies, but it’ll be worth it for the double EXP.

Way #3: Using Cookies

As you venture through Visions of Mana, whether it's defeating bosses or opening treasures, you may come across a variety of Cookies. While they may not be chocolate chip, the reward is a whole lot sweeter. Depending on which Cookie you use via the Ring Menu or Item Menu, you can gain up to 20% more EXP. Here are their descriptions:

Curious Cookie: Temporarily increases EXP gained in battle by 10%

Miracle Cookie: Temporarily increases EXP gained in battle by 15%

Mythic Cookie: Temporarily increases EXP gained in battle by 20%

The other bonus here with the Cookies is that the effect lasts for 10 minutes, unlike the Valorflies’ one-minute time limit. You’ll get a lot more out of it, though it’s recommended that you are in a big area like Ahrvet’s Pasture or Mythic Woods(?) with a lot of tough enemies. Also, the Cookies aren’t too cheap and are quite rare, so use them only when you need them.

