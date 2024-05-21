Key Takeaways Enable lock-on by going to settings and choosing "Target Lock" in Ghost of Tsushima.

Use up on the D-Pad to focus on enemies and the right analog stick to switch targets in battle.

Explore additional options like Kurosawa Mode, photo mode, and performance settings in the game.

The action of Ghost of Tsushima is intense for many, so being able to lock on to your opponents would be vital. Thankfully, there's a way to enable this functionality in this melee-heavy combat experience.

You can turn on lock on within the settings of Ghost of Tsushima.

How To Enable Lock On in Ghost of Tsushima

Strangely, the lock on feature in Ghost of Tsushima is turned off by default. With that in mind, you'll need to head over to the settings menu once you pause the game. Thankfully, you can do this while in-game and you don't have to back out. Select "Gameplay" once you're on the settings menu. Next, go down to "Target Lock" and turn it on. Additionally, you can set Target Lock to "Swap on Defeat." This means that the lock will instantly switch to another enemy once you've defeated one of your foes.

The gameplay options menu also lets you change the difficulty from Easy to Lethal. You can also enable the excellent photo mode within Ghost of Tsushima. In fact, I'm using one of the pictures someone's made in Photo Mode as my phone's wallpaper.

Lock on in Ghost of Tsushima is helpful.

How To Use Lock On in Ghost of Tsushima

Once you have lock on enabled, head into a battle and press the up D-Pad on your controller. This will move the camera and have it focus on the foe that's targeted. If you want to switch who Jin Sakai is focusing on, tilt the right analog stick in the direction the enemy is in.

Other Ghost of Tsushima Options To Know About

If you're a fan of classic samurai movies, you'll want to turn on the Kurosawa Mode. It's under the "Display" settings. Once enabled, the image will become a stunning black and white as you gaze at the beautiful scenery. Like in a classic movie, you can also see film grain on the screen. It's pretty neat and showcases the gorgeous lighting system in Ghost of Tsushima.

The developer Sucker Punch has really pulled out all the stops in the settings menu of the Director's Cut. You can show your mask in cutscenes, hide the bow and quiver, remove blood, and select different performance options like a better frame rate or resolution. In addition, you can enable Japanese audio if you want an authentic-sounding experience from the game. There's an impressive suite of options at your fingertips.

Hopefully, Sucker Punch continues this success with its next game, which will likely be Ghost of Tsushima 2. No details have been announced as of the time of writing, however.