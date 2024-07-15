Key Takeaways Meringue Pie recipe needs Lemon, Wheat, Butter, Egg & can be sold for 667 Gold or used for 2,014 Energy.

Wheat, Lemons, Butter, Eggs found at specific spots & purchased; planting Wheat for quick cash.

Other 4-star recipes in Chez Remy include Buñuelos & Margherita Pizza; sell meals for Gold.

The Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a great four-star recipe to make. This will help you complete missions revolving around making dishes of this type. Meringue Pie might also be a dish that your villagers may request as a gift or at the Chez Remy restaurant.

You'll find Wheat at Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow.

All Meringue Pie Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the delicious dessert Meringue Pie, you'll need four ingredients. They include:

Lemon

Wheat

Butter

Egg

Wheat is easily collected. It can be bought at Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Depending on your luck, you can get the Seeds for 1 Gold each or the Wheat itself for 3 Gold. By the way, planting Wheat is a great way to get Rich Soil quickly as it can be farmed within a minute each. Lemons grow on the trees in Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor. Just head to these spots and pick these yellow fruits. Lastly, Butter and Egg can be purchased from Chez Remy after finishing the Ratatouille realm in the castle. Butter costs 190 Gold and Eggs are 220 Gold. Purchase one of each. If you can't afford it, return to Goofy's Stall and sell your leftovers. Planting vegetables like Pumpkins and selling them can give you a lot of cash quickly.

Related Who is the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley is who you may expect if you've watched the cartoons.

Once you have the Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Egg for the recipe, go to any cooking station inside Chez Remy or your home. Then throw each of these ingredients into the pot. Decide to cook these items and then you'll get the Meringue Pie. It can be sold for 667 Gold or you can use it for 2,014 Energy.

You can make a Margherita Pizza too in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Other Easy 4-Star Recipes

If you want to fulfil quests revolving around making four-star recipes, Buñuelos might be one of the easiest to make alongside the Meringue Pie. Bunuelos only need Wheat and three ingredients from Chez Remy: Cheese, Milk, and Eggs. The delicious Margherita Pizza is also fairly easy to make if you're not keen on desserts. You'll require a Tomato, Wheat, Cheese, and a herb like Mint or Oregano. Tomatoes are spotted at Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. The seeds are 8 Gold each, and the fruit (yes, it's a fruit) is 33 Gold.

Wanting to make quicker recipes? You can also create a Potato Leek Soup and Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you create more recipes, you can sell them for Gold. You'll then be on your way to get 500 Dreamlight from selling 300 meals to Goofy's Stall.