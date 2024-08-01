Key Takeaways Get ingredients for Arendellian Pickled Herring at various locations.

The Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn't sound very appetizing, but those from Arendelle swear by it. You'll need five ingredients to make this five-star dish. Here's how to make it to keep Elsa and her friends happy.

Herring can be found in the Glade of Trust and Dazzle Beach.

Where to Find Arendellian Pickled Herring Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to cook Arendellian Pickled Herring, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 Herring

1 Lemon

1 Garlic

1 Onion

1 Herb

Let's start with the star ingredient: the Herring. These can be found by fishing in Dazzle Beach or the Glade of Trust. You'll get this small fish from white puddles in the water. Just use your fishing rod and reel them in. If you go to the Glade of Trust, there's a chance you may get Tuna instead. Keep trying and you'll get the Herring you're looking for.

Get lemons from trees in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Next are Lemons (which are also used for a Carp Salad). They're easy to get. Head over to either the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. You can obtain them from trees. Walk up to them and grab the citrus fruit. Garlic can be picked up in the Forest of Valor. They'll be buried in the ground. Look for roots sprouting from within the grass and you'll be able to get both Garlic from this biome. Lastly, head over to Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor. He'll sell Onion seeds for 50 Star Coins or if you're lucky, Onions themselves for 255 Star Coins if you don't want to wait for them to grow.

Lastly, you'll need a herb of some kind. You can use Oregano, Mint, Basil, etc. You can find Oregano easily around the main Plaza, growing from the ground just like Garlic. Now, head to any cooking station, either inside your house or at Chez Remy. Gather all of the ingredients and then cook them in the pot. You'll earn yourself an Arendellian Pickled Herring. You can sell it for 532 Star Coins, eat it for 2,092 Energy, or give it as a gift. It could also be requested at the Chez Remy restaurant by a guest, which can help with your friendship level drastically.

Another Five Star Meal You Can Make

An arguably easier five-star meal to make is the Birthday Cake. Two of the ingredients are easy to get as they're readily available at Chez Remy's pantry. Completing dishes like the Arendellian Pickled Herring and Birthday Cake counts towards your Cooking goals in the Dreamlight duties list. If you cook 80 four star meals or better, you'll get 300 Dreamlight for your trouble. Many quests like it will give you plenty of Dreamlight.