Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley look absolutely delicious and perhaps a little spicy. Here's how to make this dish, so you can please villagers like Sulley and Goofy.

You can get Bell Peppers from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor

Bell Pepper Buffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

Bell Pepper Puffs are made with the following ingredients:

Bell Pepper

Egg

Cheese

Once you've gathered these three ingredients, you'll be able to create this three-star dish at your kitchen or Chez Remy. Bell Peppers can be retrieved from Goofy. However, in my game, only the seeds are available for 12 gold each. Dig up some ground with your shovel, plant the seeds and water them to grow this vegetable. Once that is done, they should grow within 15 minutes.

Egg and Cheese are easier to grab for the meal. They're both available at Chez Remy for purchase at 220 gold and 180 gold respectively. You'll need to finish a few quests at the Ratatouille realm to unlock Chez Remy and have the chef rat join your valley. It can be found in the main castle; it's one of the first realms you can unlock.

Now, find a cooking station and place all three of the ingredients in the pot. You should have the amazing Bell Pepper Puffs in your inventory. They can be sold for 606 gold each and provide 1,272 energy to your character. People who visit Chez Remy for dinner may request Bell Pepper Puffs as well. If you provide them the dish they desire, the friendship level meter increases significantly. It might be best to keep some Bell Pepper Puffs in your back pocket (or storage).

Other dishes you can make

There are so many dishes you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One includes the five-star Potato Leek Soup. Yes, I wouldn't think a soup would be worthy of that honor either. Nevertheless, you'll need Milk, a Leek, Potato, Onion, and Garlic for the recipe. Hopefully, you can find the ingredients quickly so you can make this fairly easy five-star meal in a flash. You'd get 1,415 gold or receive 1,984 energy for your trouble, which is far more than the Bell Pepper Puffs.