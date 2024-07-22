Key Takeaways Getting ingredients like Wheat, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean, and Sugarcane is crucial to make Birthday Cake.

You can make some delicious desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but nothing is sweeter than a Birthday Cake. It is harder to make than others, however, as you'll need five ingredients in total. Here's what you'll need, fellow Mousekateer!

You can get Butter from Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Birthday Cake Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To create a wonderful Birthday Cake for your friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need five different ingredients; thankfully, two are easier to find than others. They include:

Wheat

Egg

Butter

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

The Egg and the Butter can both be bought at Chez Remy. The restaurant is available to you after finishing Remy's quests in the Ratatouille realm. You'll need to enter the castle to access it. The Butter is 190 Star Coins while the Egg is 220 Star Coins. This is the only way to get both of these ingredients for your lovely Birthday Cake.

Next, you'll need to gather Wheat. You can purchase the ingredient itself from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. It's incredibly cheap. The Wheat seeds are just 1 Star Coin each, and thankfully, they can be harvested within a minute. You can also buy carrots from this stall as well if you want to make Carrot Cake. You can also find Wheat ready to be picked up in Wall-E's garden if you have it unlocked.

Cocoa Beans are harvested from trees on the Sunlit Plateau. Simply run up to them and pluck the ingredients from the tree. They can also be found at the Glade of Trust, but I find them more plentiful on the Sunlit Plateau. Try to get some extra Cocoa Beans to make dishes like Hot Cocoa too.

Lastly, Sugarcane and its seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. The seeds are 5 Star Coins each. They're a bit more expensive than the Wheat, but at least it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. This can also be found at Wall-E's garden.

Where to Cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all the ingredients picked up, head over to any cooking station at your home or in Chez Remy. Throw in all five ingredients (check the list above twice to make sure) and then you'll have a Birthday Cake in your possession. It can be consumed for 2,310 Energy or can be sold at Goofy's Stall for 749 Star Coins. Making the Birthday Cake will also count towards your Dreamlight tasks. When I created this dish, it counted towards a goal of making a four-star dish or better.

