Key Takeaways Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires 3 ingredients, including fish, lemon, and lettuce.

Ingredients like Carp can be found by fishing in specific areas, lemon on trees, and lettuce at Goofy's Stall.

Making Carp Salad can earn you Star Coins, energy, and contribute to Dreamlight duties in the game.

Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn't particularly sound appetizing for some, but the villagers will request it at Chez Remy and as gifts. Here's how to make this fishy salad for the Disney friends that want it.

Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in the Forest of Valor.

All Carp Salad Disney Dreamlight Valley Ingredients

To create the Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll require the following ingredients:

1 Carp

1 Lemon

1 Lettuce

You only need three ingredients for this three-star dish. Carp can be obtained by fishing in the Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau. They can be spotted within blue puddles, not white ones. However, you may need to catch a few fish from white puddles for the blue puddles to appear. I found my Carp at the Forest of Valor.

A Lemon can also be spotted at the Forest of Valor but can be found from trees in the Glade of Trust. Simply walk up to any lemon tree and pick from it to grab the citrus fruit.

Get lemons from trees in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Lastly, the Lettuce can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The seeds are 5 Star Coins each, so you should be able to afford them easily. If you're lucky, there may be some already grown in Wall-E's garden. I found mine that way. Once you have all of the ingredients, head to any cooking station. You can go to your home or in Chez Remy, for example.

Pile all the ingredients into one pot, and you'll make the Carp Salad. It can be sold for 617 Star Coins and will give 2,310 Energy. It will also account for your Dreamlight duties. For example, one of my duties was to create a 2-star dish or higher. I got 150 Dreamlight for performing this task as a result.

There are also Dreamlight duties that will take you longer to complete. Cooking the Carp Salad contribute to cooking 180 2-star meals or better for 500 Dreamlight. It doesn't give a lot of Dreamlight for your efforts but it's still worth it when accounting all of the tasks available to you.

Other Dishes You Can Make in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Birthday Cake is one of the easiest five-star dishes you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Two of the ingredients can be purchased from Chez Remy, while a Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and strand of wheat can be harvested or planted quickly. A Seafood Platter requires a bit more fishing than a Carp Salad, however. If you want to make a dessert, a Meringue Pie isn't a bad option either.