Key Takeaways Hot Cocoa made in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires Cocoa Beans, Sugarcane, and Milk.

Obtain Cocoa Beans from the Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust, Sugarcane at Goofy's Stall, and Milk at Chez Remy.

Hot Cocoa grants 1,563 Energy when consumed, can be sold for 404 Gold, and can boost friendship levels with villagers.

It could be the grumpy way he talks, but sometimes Kristoff might want some hot cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help him feel better. You'll need some important ingredients like cocoa from the valley to help this fixer-upper.

Cocoa Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in the Sunlit Plateau.

Hot Cocoa Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hot Cocoa is made with three simple ingredients. They are:

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

Milk

One of each is needed for the recipe. Cocoa Beans are spotted within the Sunlit Plateau and the Glade of Trust. They're brown beans that can be picked from the trees in these regions. Sugarcane is a little trickier. You can get it from Goofy's Stall from Dazzle Beach. You may need to buy the Sugarcane Seed for 5 Gold each, and then plant them. If you're lucky, they're available to buy. If not, like me, Sugarcane takes about seven minutes to grow once watered inside some soil.

Milk is the easiest to obtain if you've progressed through the game enough. Finish the Ratatouille realm from within the castle and then go to Chez Remy to buy Milk from the French rat. Each carton is worth 230 Gold.

Related Who is the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley is who you may expect if you've watched the cartoons.

Now you have all the ingredients, head over to any cooking station. You could go to Chez Remy, your own house, or even head over to Mickey's place. Place the Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and Milk in the pot. You've now got a delicious drink to treat yourself or any of your villagers to.

What Can Hot Cocoa Give You in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Once you create the Hot Cocoa, you can gain 1,563 Energy from consuming it or sell it for 404 Gold at Goofy's Stall. It will also help you create a three-star dish, which could help you finish a Dreamlight Duty. Other villagers may occasionally ask for it as a gift. When you talk to them, Hot Cocoa should appear on the bottom right if that is the case. If you give it as a gift, it will increase your friendship level with the specified villager. It might even be a requested dish at Chez Remy.

Hang out with Mickey in Disney Dreamlight Valley to finish this quest.

Another Awesome Disney Dreamlight Valley 3-Star Recipe

If you want to make other Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes, "Be Our Guest." Bell Pepper Puffs are pretty easy to make. Both Milk and Cheese are available at Chez Remy already. Bell Peppers can be retrieved from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor. The seeds are 12 Gold each, making this recipe affordable. You can also try your hand at Mediterranean Salad, but be warned it's harder to find the ingredients than Hot Cocoa and Bell Pepper Puffs.