A Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fantastic meal to make for your friends like Mickey, Sulley, and Elsa. However, you'll need ingredients from multiple regions of the game to create this recipe. Here's everything you'll need to create a Mediterranean Salad and be a master chef like Gusteau.

Lettuce seeds can be bought from Goofy.

All Mediterranean Salad Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You'll need the following five ingredients to create this five-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Be warned: it's harder than making Potato Leek Soup. They are:

Lettuce

Onion

Tomato

A herb or spice

Cucumber

Most of these ingredients can be picked up from Goofy's Stalls across the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Cucumber Seeds are picked up in Frosted Heights, Lettuce Seeds are in the Peaceful Meadow, Onion Seeds can be purchased from Goofy in the Forest of Valor, and Tomato Seeds are available in Dazzle Beach. Fast travel between each spot to shorten the time to collect all of these ingredients.

If you're lucky, you can outright buy these ingredients without planting them into the ground. For example, a Tomato was sold to me by Goofy for 33 Star Coins.

Oregano can be picked up in the Plaza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Which herb or spice should be used for this recipe?

Any herb or spice should work with this recipe. Game Rant suggests Oregano would be a good pick as it can be picked up in the Plaza. You're close enough to get some Oregano and then start cooking it at the next minute at your house or Chez Remy.

How to Speed Up Growing Process

If you're unlucky like me and have to grow an Onion instead of buying one, you can use Miracle Growth Elixir. It instantly grows a certain amount of crops when used. You unlock it after reaching a certain point in the game. It can be crafted on the bench with the following materials:

10 x Vitalys Crystals

10 x Rich Soil

500 x Dreamlight

Vitalys Crystals can be mined inside the river falls cave within the Sunlit Plateau region. Rich Soil is picked up by picking up crops, vegetables, etc. Dreamlight is earned through finishing in-game quests and Dreamlight Duties.

Another option is to unlock Wall-E by finishing his realm (it's much shorter than Mulan and Mushu's thankfully). He'll set up a garden in your valley, and when it's upgraded, many ingredients can grow there. I was lucky and found an onion there while I was waiting for my own to grow.

Where to Make the Mediterranean Salad

You can make the Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley by going to any stove, oven, or campfire. I typically go to my house or Chez Remy. Simply combine all the ingredients, and you'll make this five-star salad in no time.