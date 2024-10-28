In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign, you earn your keep (and build out The Rook and yourself) by collecting money throughout the various missions. Here's how to make money effectively and quickly in the campaign.

What is Money in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Money, in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is the campaign's form of currency. You'll use it to add new stations to The Rook and spend it on upgrades for yourself like extra armor or faster reload. There are also some exclusive weapons that you can purchase for $3000 that you can use in Multiplayer and Warzone. You do get $700 to start, but you'll need more than that to better the base and better yourself. Fortunately, we have some tips on how to earn that cash fast.

The good thing about Money in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is that it stays regardless of what mission you are on. Whatever you earn within a level will go towards the current amount, not the amount you had when you played the mission last.

Way 1: Revisit Old Levels

One of the best ways to get money is to revisit old missions. Now that you know the layout and objectives, you can detour a bit and explore. Many levels, like "Ground Control" and "Hunting Season", are like mini-open worlds, so there will be plenty of cash strewn about. The best locations to find money are usually where people or enemies are located, like encampments or highly-populated areas. The level that can net you the most money is, of course, the high-stakes casino mission "High Rollers". Money, ranging from $60 to $350, can be found all over the place, so take some time to explore it and leave with some big money. The vault you breach, as well, has some great cash lying around within it.

Way 2: Solve Safes

Within some of the levels in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign, there are safes that, if solved, give you quite the cash: $1000, to be exact. There are nine safes spread across the many campaign missions. The ones that do have them tend to be the less-linear ones like Blood Feud and Emergence. Still, they aren't too out of the way of objectives, so check every hallway and room and see if a signal comes up. If one does, find the radio (it will get a strong signal if close) and tune it to match the outlined frequency and amplitude. It will then tell you the code, so input it into the safe and you'll get your money.

Way 3: Take Out Elite Enemies