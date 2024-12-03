Getting started in Farming Simulator 25 can be tough, especially if you start on a higher difficulty. However, there are some good strategies that you can follow to start building up your income quicker than if you produce crops and products at random and hope for the best.

The nice part is that there are menus in-game that help you look at the amount you earn by selling crops to various options, and the amount you can earn by processing crops instead of selling them in their base form. Additionally, there are other ways to boost your income that you might not be aware of, especially if this is the first game in the franchise you're playing.

How To Make Money Fast Through Farming

Your first option to make money is, of course, through farming. For this, the price menu you have access to in-game is a huge help. But if you need a cleaner way to look at potential profits for various crops and products, MrSNoopy1611 on Reddit has gone through the effort to create an incredible spreadsheet that helps you reach maximum productivity, and they continue to update the spreadsheet as Farming Simulator 25 makes adjustments to various prices, such as making Silage much less profitable than it was at launch.

Profit From Rice And Buffalo

Between the price charts and the spreadsheet, you can see that a few options stand above the rest. If you want to focus on a crop, then rice is the way to go. The profit is nice, but it's more labor-intensive than other crops, especially when you only have the starter equipment. Still, it's going to be your best option.

The other highly profitable farming option is raising buffalo. There's a bit of a cost when you first purchase the buffalo, but their meat is highly profitable, you can make and sell butter from their milk, and they're one of the easier animals to care for in FS25. Making and selling butter alone is worth investing in buffalo.

Purchase Fields That Are Ready To Harvest

You'll inevitably buy additional fields in FS25. The most profitable way to go about this is to purchase fields that are ready to harvest. You can check if they're at this point by standing next to a field and checking the bottom right of your screen, where you'll see information about that field, including if it's ready to harvest. This means you don't have to buy seeds and spend time planting them for the first harvest, so you can get a fairly quick income boost this way.

How To Make Money Outside Of Farming

Close

Extra ways to make money outside of farming tend to be fast ways to get an income boost, or ways for you to start getting a passive income. The best options are completing contracts and purchasing solar panels and generators. Contracts are a little buggy at times, but they are usually tasks you can complete quickly, which gives you a few thousand for each task. For some contracts, you even get to keep items, such as deadwood, that you can sell for another extra boost. Money that you make from solar panels can be easy to miss, but it's added to your Property Income on the Finance sheet.

Game updates for FS25 can change how profitable various money-making methods are, so it helps to read patch notes and keep track of price changes.

Sell Extra Items

When you start the game, you have a set of vehicles and some decorative properties. If you need an immediate boost in income, you can sell what you don't plan on using. In particular, the decorative properties, like old beehives, are a good option, as you won't be able to use them anyway.

