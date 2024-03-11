Potato Leek Soup sounds like it would be made in Ireland, but you can actually create it in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It does take a lot of effort, however, as you'll need five ingredients for this five-star dish.

Everything you need to make Potato Leek Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Leek Potato Soup, you'll need five different ingredients. They include:

Leek

Potato

Onion

Garlic

Milk

They can be found all over the valley in this game. Both leeks and potatoes can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in the Forgotten Lands. It's likely the last area you'll unlock in the base version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you'll need a hefty amount of Dreamlight to reach it.

Potatoes cost 189 gold and Leeks are 464 gold. The price is pretty steep, but you can buy the seeds if you're willing to wait for them to grow. The seeds are 55 gold and 120 gold respectively.

Onions and Garlic are arguably easier to find in this game. Onions can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the far more accessible Forest of Valor. He sells Onions wholesale for 255 gold. Garlic sprouts within the grounds of where you're standing: the Forest of Valor. Look for green leaves arising from the grass up to your character's knees.

Finally, Milk can be bought at Chez Remy, the rat's restaurant. You must finish the Ratatouille realm in the castle and get the rodent to join your valley before attempting to purchase Milk. It costs you 230 gold.

How to cook Potato Leek Soup

Once you have all of the ingredients, head over to a stovetop in either your house or Remy's restaurant. Throw in the Leek, Potato, Onion, Garlic, and Milk together into the pan. Voila! You can now sell your five-star Potato Leek Soup for 1,415 gold or receive 1,984 energy if you decide to consume it. It may also be requested by restaurant guests at Chez Remy, offering opportunities to increase their friendship level with you.

