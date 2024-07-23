Key Takeaways Make Seafood Platter with Squid & Octopus at Glade of Trust for 3,960 Energy or 1,612 Star Coins.

Expand to Large Seafood Platter with Lemon for 5,000 Energy & 3,252 Star Coins.

Explore more dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley like Bell Pepper Puffs, Mediterranean Salad, and Meringue Pie.

The Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley only has two ingredients, but i can be a challenging dish to make. You'll also get rewarded for making this two-star dish quite handsomely.

Squid and other seafood ingredients can be used for the Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Seafood Platter Disney Dreamlight Valley Ingredients

To create a Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll only need to get two sea creatures that aren't fish from your rod. Don't rely on getting Rainbow Trout and other fish. You'll want creatures like Squid and Octopus to create a Seafood Platter. Shrimp and Lobster would work for this meal too. The best spot I've found is the Glade of Trust, not the Dazzle Beach, oddly. I found more luck fishing in this biome rather than the sea as I got three seafood, not fish, in a row. Look for the blue puddles on the water's surface.

Once these ingredients are gathered, head to any cooking station inside your house's stove or at Chez Remy's. Bring the two seafood together and you'll make the Seafood Platter. The Energy and the Star Coins you get from the dish depend on the ingredients you choose. However, after mixing a Squid and Octopus together into the pot, this dish gives me 3,960 Energy or 1,612 Star Coins.

How to Make a Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want up the stakes in your culinary journey, you can make a Large Seafood Platter for your friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Collect any four Seafood ingredients like Squid (which I found easily at the Glade of Trust) and then add a Lemon at the end. You can find this fruit on the tree branches inside the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Cook all of these ingredients together, and you'll have the five-star dish in your possession.

With four Squid and the Lemon contributing to the dish, you can get 5,000 Energy and a value of 3,252 Star Coins with the Large Seafood Platter. It would also contribute to a few Dreamlight tasks. For example, if you cook 180 meals that are two stars or better, you'll gain 500 Dreamlight. Additionally, if you make 40 Seafood-based meals, you'll acquire 200 Dreamlight. It may not be much but it does count.

If you want to keep cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are many other dishes you can make. You can create Bell Pepper Puffs, Mediterranean Salad, and Meringue Pie.