Artifact gear in Final Fantasy XIV have always been a staple of nearing the end of an expansion’s story. This is where the game will actually throw the player a bone, allowing them to obtain some current endgame starter gear, starting a level before the maximum, allowing it to scale when you hit the current cap (in Dawntrail’s case, it’s level 100).

We believe Square Enix should go the extra mile and introduce Artifact gear near the opening of the story and let it scale as you progress through the story, but that's a suggestion for another time. We’re here to talk about where and when exactly you will be able to pick up your set of Artifact gear for whatever job you please.

The Vendor

You can find the vendor in Tuliyollal (X: 12.4 Y: 12.9). The fastest way to get to him is either go down to the right upon teleporting to the main crystal, or just north of the Bayside Bevy Marketplace aethernet shard. The only requirement for accessing this shop, though, is progressing through the story until you reach the level 99 quest “In Pursuit of Sphene.” This will lead you straight to the vendor.

The vendor is named Mewazunte <Armorer> and will hand out job gear like candy. Upon unlocking the artifact gear in the main story, you’re able to just freely purchase any of the gear for any job, allowing you to prep for when you do get around to leveling your other jobs.

Appearance is Everything

These outfits are highly detailed and custom made for each job. Because of this, though, your inventory will quickly fill up. But they’re worth it as each looks beautiful and fit each job perfectly, showcasing the upgraded graphical prowess. You might notice, though, this gear isn’t dyable right out the gate. Similar to how past expansions worked, you'll need to partake in the role quests down at the bar for these to be unlocked.