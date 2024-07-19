There have always been tons of glamours to choose from in Final Fantasy XIV, but with the introduction of Dawntrail, the number has increased significantly. Thanks to the graphical updates, these outfits look better than ever, showcasing the smallest of details. While there's no doubt glamours that have been reused, some of them are completely unique to this expansion.

One such outfit feels like it was pulled straight from Cyberpunk 2077. This set of gear reminds us of the outfit V wears in all the promotional material, an open jacket strapped together with neon lights and a dark shirt underneath. It even has its own writing on the back that looks eerily similar to the CD Projekt RED RPG. What makes it unique, though, is the multicolored stripes down the sides of the arms, giving it a bit of flair.

Dungeon Grind

In order to obtain this, you will need to progress a little way through the story. What you will need to grind is the level 97 dungeon Vanguard. Unfortunately, you will need to progress through the dungeon as the chestpieces are only available in treasure coffers after the second boss. There is a small chance of obtaining it, so it might take some time to actually get it, and there are only two jackets available. One for casters and one for healers.

The other jobs have various different variations of this. Maiming and Fending pick up more robotic outfits, basically the same as the robotic bots from the story. Scouting, Striking and Aiming have a low cut puffy jacket with earphones. It’s too bad not everyone can wear the jacket quite like casters and healers, but at least there’s some variation to it.

This outfit takes advantage of the newly introduced multi-dye channel system, and it works surprisingly well. Now you can put together your own cyberpunk-looking outfit with ease.