Throughout your journey through Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, there’s actually few means of obtaining new mounts. While Square Enix has included a new, Cruise Chaser reskinned mount in the collector’s edition, something that’s more than worth it alone if you enjoy Final Fantasy 9’s battle theme, most of the other mounts are earned through various modes. For example, the Oppressor comes from the PVP series rewards, and the remodeled Adamantoise is from hunts. But there is one that can be obtained by simply opening up your in-game wallet.

If you progress far enough through the story, namely until almost the very end, you will unlock Solution Nine as an area. This will be the main hub area similar to how Radz-at-Han was for Endwalker, allowing players to buy gear for tomestones, trade-in collectibles for crafting & gathering scrips, and have access to raid content for the upcoming Arcadion raid series.

That’s not the only thing Solution Nine has up its sleeve. The story features a futuristic twist you probably saw from the trailers and various promotional material, especially with this area being highly advanced in contrast to the jungle and earthly environments of the New World. You will encounter enemies and allies alike flying through the skies on futuristic vehicles that look like a cross between a motorcycle and a drone, something that’s highly unique to the Final Fantasy franchise.

Fortunately, such a vehicle can become yours for a small fee. Upon Solution Nine’s various vendors opening up, you are able to find a somewhat hidden individual in the Nexus Arcade. Head to the Aethernet Shard and head into the area. You will see the counter for Tomestone Exchange and Miscellany. Simply go around to the back of it to find Neon, the Air-wheeler Dealer.

It's a Chopper

For the low price of 7,500,000 gil, this mount can be yours, and it’s worth every penny. Its design isn’t too dissimilar to the game’s other motorcycles, such as SDS Fenrir or the Garlond GL-II, but it’s tron-esque design and special flying transformation makes it all the more worthwhile.