Final Fantasy XIV houses an enormous amount of mounts to obtain, whether it be opening your wallet or participating in the exceedingly large number of activities. You will no doubt benefit from getting through the story of Dawntrail with the SDS Fenrir as it increases your mount speed, but at the endgame, you’ll need something to show off.

Thankfully, Dawntrail has quite a few unique and creative mounts for you to obtain. Whether it’s the futuristic Air-wheeler or the adorable capybara, there’s something here for everyone. With that said, those are fairly small mounts, and maybe you want something to really show off. Something big and bombastic. Well, we have just the mount for you!

On the Hunt

The Automatoise mount is a giant robotic turtle that shares the same skeleton and animations as the original Adamantoise mount that can be obtained at the Gold Saucer for MGP. The only difference, of course, is that it’s completely covered in the futuristic design we see in Solution Nine and its army. It’s also the enemy that can be found in the level 97 dungeon, Vanguard, that has an annoying stomp ability.

Well, now you’re able to ride this creature. This war machine does require a bit of work to get, but it’s more than worth it. After unlocking hunts at the end game, you’ll be able to hunt down A and S ranks for sacks of nuts. While you’re able to trade the nuts for a cat minion and a rather appealing barding, it’s the Identification Key that you’ll be looking for.

Sacks of Nuts

The best way to accumulate sacks of nuts is going on the lengthy hunt trains. And considering at the current time, there are 24 instances spread throughout the Dawntrail world, you’ll be able to hop onto a hunt train to get this in a number of hours. Unfortunately, each of the hunt trains will take a bit to get through and can be chaotic, teleporting and heading to a destination as fast as possible to get full credit for a kill.

Simply trade in 3,200 sacks of nuts to Ryubool Ja, the Dawn Hunt Vendor in Tuliyollal to obtain the mount. You will sit on the top of this colossal mount and when it takes to the air, it uses its jet propellers to spin in nauseating means.