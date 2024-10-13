It has been such a long time since we’ve had to deal with the transition from tiers in Lost Ark, but as of October 10, we are able to obtain new gear that will give us a significant power boost. While Akkan was a little over a year ago, it has been all the way since Punika was first introduced in 2022 that we entered a brand-new tier. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as logging into the game and gaining a huge power-up immediately, as there are some tasks that need to be completed before jumping straight into grinding for gear.

Requirement #1: Story (MSQ)

Just like any raid that has been released, players will need to get through the latest story before gaining access to the new content. Tier 4 is no different as the new North Kurzan story is made available immediately after completing South Kurzan. This is where we’re introduced to the new character Ren. This is supposed to be the start of the final showdown with Kazeros, as his minions are in the final stages of resurrecting the global threat.

While many will likely speed run the campaign, this is one of the better stories Smilegate has told, with some surprising turns of events. It will take around an hour and a half to complete if skipped, and around 4 hours if you plan on watching every single cutscene and reading every piece of dialogue.

Requirement #2: Kenuart Fortress

Close

Upon completing the story, a new user interface will be unlocked. This not only includes all the standard content located on the right side of the screen, but it also features a map of North Kurzan where very specific key points in a strategic plan to take down Kazeros are established. The first thing that should be done upon completing the story, though, is start running Kenuart Fortress.

Located at the top of the map, Kenuart Fortress is like a chaos dungeon that specifically drops armor pieces. Joining the battle, this will task the player with progressing through three specific areas and taking down various mobs and bosses. After the three areas, you will go to a final boss room where you’ll be met with a familiar face from the story. We’re, of course, talking about the Abyssal Unos.

After taking the demon down, upwards of three pieces of armor will drop, with a chance of a selector chest dropping, as well. This is entirely RNG based, but at least Amazon Game Studios has removed the three-run restriction Korea got, letting us grind a full set immediately. It can take three runs, or it can take eight. It all depends on how lucky you are.

Playing as a Support

Close

You may notice that this dungeon is very reliant on killing mobs and bosses. While they don’t have a lot of health, bringing a support class here can be a bit of a pain. Thankfully, Smilegate has done things to help mitigate running this as a support. For starters. We recommend running this in a Chaos Dungeon build, one preferably with the Betrayal Set.

The second recommendation is to use the special command given as much as possible. On the side quest menu on the right, there will be a usable key item (F5). This will unleash a large barrage from allies, killing most mobs around, and taking bosses down to half health, if not less. If running with a Chaos set, it's advised to use this on the boss enemy rather than the mobs.

Finally, if you don’t want to have to rely on the Betrayal set slowly whittling down the boss' health, the best suggestion we can give is matchmake. Unlike Chaos Dungeons, players matchmake to make this go by very quickly. There should be no trouble getting into a group while Tier 4 is fresh. The only concern is accidentally getting into a group of full supports, but even then it goes by much quicker than solo.

And there you have it. A fast and easy way to get straight into Tier 4 with a full set of gear. The only other requirement is having item level 1620, but that is a requirement of the Fortress itself.