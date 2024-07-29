Key Takeaways The Punisher has a deadly arsenal including an assault rifle, shotgun, smoke grenades, and a turret.

His abilities include a smoke grenade for obscuring vision, a Vantage Connection hook, and a Culling Turret for damage.

The Punisher's Ultimate, Final Judgment, is best used when enemies are grouped together, and he has a powerful team-up ability with Rocket.

The Punisher is the Judge, Jury, and Executioner in Marvel Rivals. If he's used correctly, The Punisher is a deadly force on the battlefield with his assault rifle, shotgun, smoke grenades, and turret. Here's how to play as him to get the most out of this anti-hero.

The Punisher is one of the best Marvel Rivals characters.

How to Win as The Punisher in Marvel Rivals

Frank Castle has a massive arsenal of moves to be aware of. Let's start with the basic weapons. He has access to both an assault rifle and a shotgun. For mid-long range fights, the assault rifle Adjudication can take out foes quickly, especially if you aim for the head of your foe. The shotgun Deliverance is used for close-range affairs. For me, I find the assault rifle more effective in most battles and I usually forget you can switch out to the shotgun. For longer-ranged attacks, by the way, try to shoot foes in bursts rather than all at once; you'll get a cleaner shot this way.

The first special we'll discuss is his smoke grenade. When used, it will obscure your opponent's view for a few seconds. It's a good way to get out of a confrontation or it can help finish off a foe with a little health left. It's mostly used as an attack to get out of the way for, however, as it lets you jump backwards as well. The Vantage Connection is a hook that lets you move to a nearby wall quickly. The hook lasts around five meters before it fades away. In my opinion, it should go longer to be more effective, but once the hook has been made with this move, it can be used again when you respawn by pressing the circle (B) button on your controller. It can also help The Punisher reach higher platforms if you tilt the camera at a good 45-degrees or below.

The Culling Turret is powerful in Marvel Rivals.

The Punisher's best ability is arguably is Culling Turret. For a limited time, you can place a turret (like Overwatch's Bastion) in the middle of the battlefield. It dishes out a lot of damage but it can be dispatched by the enemy team quickly. Don't put the turret out in the middle of the hallway; instead, try to put it down in a harder-to-reach corner or elevated segment. You might even be able to break walls with the turret to get a good point of view as Marvel Rivals has destructible environments.

Another advantage The Punisher has is his Warrior's Gaze passive. He can see where his foes are heading once they disappear from view. You'll see a faint red outline of them on the walls. If an ally is sneaking up to them, perhaps a villain like Loki, try to give them the info you're seeing on screen.

The Punisher's ultimate in Marvel Rivals can wreck a team.

How to Use The Punisher's Ultimate Ability

The Punisher's ultimate ability is Final Judgment. From out of nowhere, he pulls out two Gatling guns and missiles to take out his enemies. The best time to use this is when the enemy team is hunched together in a small space. Then, you can let them have it. As Frank Castle is a bit squishy with his health, try to avoid using his ultimate while others have access to theirs. For example, Thor can take The Punisher out quickly with his godly ultimate.

The Punisher Teams Up With Rocket

Another secret weapon is The Punisher's team-up ability with Rocket Raccoon. When the Guardian of the Galaxy puts down his Battle Rebirth Beacon, it turns into an Ammo Overload Device. The Punisher gets Infinite Ammo and faster firing, making Frank Castle a beast on the battlefield, to a scary degree. It might be the best team-up ability in the game right now. Rocket also acts a fairly decent healer for The Punisher and other teammates as well with his Repair Mode ability.