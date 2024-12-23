Thor Odinson, the strong Asgardian warrior, is a powerful tank in Marvel Rivals that can take damage and dish it out at the same time. When matched with a varied team, this God can be an asset and help eliminate foes in his wake. Here's how to play as Thor in Marvel Rivals.

Thor's Moves, Explained

Fortunately, Thor isn't that tough to play once you figure out his moves. He has a three out of five-star difficulty ranking in Marvel Rivals. Before we explain each of his moves, he does have a meter called Thorforce that most of his abilities cost. Similar to Mantis, it's a constant meter you have to keep an eye on.

Mjolnir Bash His normal attack (with R2/RT) has him swinging his hammer Mjolnir in short-range combat. However, when awakened with the Awakening Rune, he fires lighting waves towards his enemies in Zeus-like fashion. If you hit foes with this attack, it recharges your Thorforce. Storm Surge Held with the L2 (LT) button, Thor swings his hammer and readies a charge. He'll dash forward and knock back enemies with the attack. The further you hold down the button, the longer he'll go. You'll know he has a full charge when you see a white meter on the right go full. This move isn't just for moving forward and hitting foes. It also lets you reach higher platforms that snipers could be lurking. Hawkeye and Black Widow better watch out. It also gives Thor a little armor as well. Lightning Realm Lightning comes out of Mjolnir, hitting enemies nearby. You'll regain Thorforce depending on how many foes you hit with the attack. Awakening Rune This attack can really turn the tides. Using all three Thorforce points, Thor is awakening, sending lightning bolts towards his foes and getting Bonus Health. This is great against those running away from Thor as it increases his range of attack. It's also helpful when the God is surrounded. Hammer Throw This gives Thor a ranged option as he throws his hammer instead of striking them with a melee attack. It has a 2-3 second recharge rate, however, so you can't use it fast. Odinson Reborn (Team-Up) When Thor teams up with Hela, she can revive you or Loki straight away when Hela lands a final hit in taking down a foe. Thunderous Deity (Team-Up) Thor powers up Storm and Captain America with his electrical enhancement. Storm uses a lightning barrage while Captain America gets a buff in speed. Captain America can also electrocute enemies with his shield. God of Thunder (Ultimate) Thor leaps into the air with Godlike power and readies his thunderous attack. The lightning that comes from this build-up hurts nearby enemies. He then slams down with his hammer, likely finishing off anyone nearby. This is best against foes who can't get away quickly. It also works well on a capture point as enemies are less likely to scurry away in an attempt to take over an objective.

Tips for the God of Thunder

Thor is a powerful beast in Marvel Rivals, but he comes with drawbacks. He's relatively slow against other characters in the game. His attacks do hit hard, but they can be slow to perform. Try to buff whenever possible and have a great healer who can keep up with the damage this tank is taking. Make sure you use the Storm Surge ability for mobility and getting out of the way of deadly abilities from the opposing team.

Teaming up with Hela is a fantastic way to keep up the ante against your foes. Make sure you don't waste your ultimate and keep your foes guessing. Don't be too obvious with the God of Thunder attack.

