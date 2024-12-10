When looking for a Vanguard character to play in Marvel Rivals, you have several options. Not all Vanguard characters are the same type of tank, there is a mix of playstyles put into all of them. Doctor Strange will be the most defensive tank, while Venom or Hulk will be more aggressive and good for pushing into the enemy team. However, Captain America is a good all-rounder in this aspect. He can jump into the fray and help distract and dismantle enemy defenses.

Captain America’s Abilities

Captain America has a kit that is centered around causing chaos and breaking up the enemy's defenses, forcing them to either focus on him or gain distance while your team joins you in pushing forward.

Sentinel Strike Captain America’s primary attack. After the second hit, you can throw Cap’s shield, which can ricochet up to 4 times. Freedom Charge His ultimate ability is to grant himself Bonus Health and Movement Boosts. This can also be applied to his allies that follow the path he leaves. Using the Living Legend or Leading Dash skills while Freedom Charge is active, you can also launch enemies. Leading Dash This skill will allow you to sprint forward and allow you to perform Fearless Leap. Vibranium Energy Saw Tossing his shield forward, Captain America will throw the energy-charged shield to strike enemies within a path. Liberty Rush This will allow you to charge forward and strike enemies with Captain America’s shield. Super-Soldier Slam While in the air, you can slam down into the target area, launching up enemies. This can be triggered after performing a Fearless Leap as well. Living Legend Raise Captain America’s shield to deflect incoming projectiles, sending them to ricochet back in random directions. Charged Aegis (Team-Up Ability) Thor will infuse the Thorforce into Captain America’s attacks for a few seconds. Granting an electrical enhancement to his attacks and a Movement Boost.

How to Utilize Captain America’s Abilities

Pushing forward and taking the hits for your team, you’ll want to be as aggressive as possible.

Captain America isn’t overly good at offense or defense, and this is what does make him special. His kit has a bit of everything and if you have a team that can make use of how distracting Cap can be, you’ll be able to help cause a boatload of chaos for the enemy team. Using the Leading Dash to sprint into engagements will be the main way you’ll push into a fight. You can combine this with the Living Legend shield ability to block some incoming damage while you forge the path forward for your team.

When pushing into the enemy team, you can follow the Suggested Combo for Captain America. This is his bread and butter, an easy method of making full use of his kit when making contact with your enemies. You’ll want to run forward with Leading Dash, then jump into the enemy with Fearless Leap. After landing, you can use Vibranium Energy Saw to hit a group of enemies, sprinting at low-health targets and using Super-Soldier Slam to close the distance on anyone getting away. Liberty Rush can close any further distance, and you can follow up further with your Sentinel Strike. If you are behind enemy lines when you secure a kill, you can then sprint through them with your shield held up and back to your team.