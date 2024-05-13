Key Takeaways Fortnite has a two-player mode on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

Split-screen mode does not work on PC, Switch, or mobile platforms.

Crossplay allows players from various systems to play together online.

You can indeed play two player modes in Fortnite, but you can only play a specific type of game while hanging out with a buddy on the couch. Thankfully, it's a fairly easy process to activate co-op in this battle royale.

How To Play Fortnite In Two Player Mode

To play Fortnite in two player mode, boot up the game and stay at the lobby screen. Now, connect a second controller to your PlayStation or Xbox console. Once the second player has logged into their account, a symbol should show up on the bottom right of the screen. Either hold triangle or A, depending on the console you're playing on. The second player should now show up in the lobby. You can then invite your pals online to fill up the lobby with four players. Now, you can find all the cabbage carts you'd like.

Does Fortnite's Split Screen Mode Work On PC or Switch?

Unfortunately, Fortnite's two player mode doesn't work on PC, Switch, or mobile platforms. It can only be done on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or either of the Xbox Series X or S systems. Additionally, Creative and Limited Time Modes, Save the World, Ranked Mode, and Solos won't let you play the game in a split-screen format either, no matter what system you try it on.

Lego Fortnite would be great with two player splitscreen.

Is Lego Fortnite Splitscreen?

Sadly, Lego Fortnite is strictly online only when it comes to its multiplayer offerings. You cannot play in two player mode while exploring the Lego version of Epic's worlds. Hopefully, this can be implemented in the future, as many of Warner Bros. Games' Lego games let you play with your pals locally. It's kind of an expectation at this point. They even have Star Wars characters in it, and the Lego Star Wars series is synonymous with split-screen co-op.

The Display Name in Fortnite lets you add friends across platforms.

Is Fortnite Crossplay?

Despite Fortnite varying in graphical quality between all its systems, all players can join an online lobby with crossplay. So, if you have a Nintendo Switch or an iOS device and you want to play with your friends on PC or PS5, you can connect together. This is great for those who have platforms that don't let you use split-screen functionality. You just need to be logged into your Epic Games account and add them. You can add your friends by inputting their Display Name. That's found below the main username in their profile screen shown in the above picture. There's a small Epic symbol to the left of it, and it's in tinier font.

By the way, if you're a parent worried about mature language in Fortnite, there's an option to add a filter. Go to the settings menu and then select the tab that has a silhouette of a player. Then, scroll down to the "Social Privacy" section and turn on "Filter Mature Language."