Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-orders come with Early Open Beta access for exclusive to the multiplayer mode before it goes public.

Pre-ordering Digital Editions through PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Game Pass plans includes the Woods Operator Pack for bonuses.

The Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offers additional in-game content for Digital Edition Pre-Orders.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been making itself stand out these past couple of weeks, with its interactive marketing and its direct showcase preceding the massive Microsoft Games Showcase last week. The long-awaited sixth installment of Black Ops has been officially announced by Treyarch to be launching on October 25 and pre-orders are now available. Let's be honest, the choices for the pre-orders are like picking a candy from the candy store and it's hard to decide which one to go with. For those of you who are unaware of the pre-order options or don’t know what to purchase, we’ve put together a guide that goes over what you need to know about purchasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Overview

Here’s a quick overview of all the pre-order Editions for Black Ops 6:

Physical Editions:

Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

PlayStation 5

Digital Editions:

Vault Edition (All Platforms)

Cross-Gen Bundle (Console)

Standard Edition (PC)

Game Pass:

Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass PC

Game Pass Console

Game Pass Core

Pre-Order Benefits

Open Beta Early Access

All pre-orders of Black Ops 6 will include early access to the Open Beta, which will give players an early look at Multiplayer mode. An Open Beta period will be available to the public later on, which means that only those who pre-ordered the game get access before everyone else. Quite a perk, isn’t it? No date for the Open Beta has been announced yet.

Woods Operator Pack

By pre-ordering the Digital Edition of select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC and Game Pass Console), you will receive the Woods Operator Pack, which gives you the “Classic Woods” skin, “Number Woods” skin and “Zombie Woods” skin. These skins will be available instantly for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone (mobile will have access to the "Classic Woods" skin).

Physical Console Editions

Price: $69.99

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: Physical Cross-Gen Bundle (includes both versions)

PlayStation 4: Physical Cross-Gen Bundle (includes PlayStation 5 version)

PlayStation 5: Physical Edition

The physical disc version of the game includes a copy of Black Ops 6, which supports cross-generation play (except for PlayStation 5), meaning that you will have access to the game on both the previous and current generation of consoles. This pre-order also comes with the Open Beta Early Access. Physical Editions of Black Ops 6 are not available for PC.

Digital Editions

Price: $69.99

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: Cross-Gen Bundle (includes both versions)

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Cross-Gen Bundle (includes PlayStation 5 version)

PC: Digital Edition

The digital version of the game includes a copy of Black Ops 6, which also supports cross-gen play, so make sure to purchase the correct version of the game for your generation of console. Two pre-order benefits include the Open Beta Early Access and the Woods Operator Pack.

Vault Edition

Price: $99.99

This digital-only edition comes with the Open Beta Early Access, Woods Operator Pack and digital version of Black Ops 6, but brings more additional in-game content. Black Ops 6: Vault Edition includes:

BlackCell Full Battle Pass, 1,100 COD Points, 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips, Exclusive content and BlackCell variants of skins, weapon blueprints, and more.

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Rogue Black Ops Operator Skins: Operator Park (“Oblivion” Skin), Operator Adler( “Umbra” Skin) Zombie Operator Skins: Operator Brutus (“Warden of Alcatraz” Skin), Operator Klaus (“Reborn” Skin)

Mastercraft Weapon Collection “Brainstorm” Blueprint for the LR 7.62 (Sniper Rifle) “Mind’s Eye” Blueprint for the Combat Knife (Melee) “Plague Doctor” Blueprint for the AMES 85 (Assault Rifle) “Scourge” Blueprint for the Jackal PDW (Submachine Gun) “Unrepentant” Blueprint for the Marine SP (Shotgun)

GobbleGum Pack 12 single-use GobbleGum power-up treats.



Game Pass Subscription

Price: Game Pass Subscription (Ultimate: $16.99 per month, PC: $9.99 per month, Console: $10.99 per month, Core: $9.99 per month)

For those who already have or purchase Game Pass, you will receive the Open Beta Early Access and Woods Operator Pack. Now, there are different Game Pass plans and each has different elements that you can get. If you have Game Pass Ultimate, you can play all the modes on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. If you have a Game Pass PC or a Game Pass Console, then you can play all the modes on your respective devices. Game Pass Core includes online console multiplayer access but doesn’t give you access to the full game. If you have a Game Pass and would like to get the Vault Edition, you have the option to upgrade for $30.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available for pre-order and releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Game Pass on October 25.