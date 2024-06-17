Key Takeaways Konami revealed a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, a beloved franchise entry.

Pre-orders for the physical editions, including the tactical and collector's editions, are now available.

The Snake Eater Collector's Edition includes unique collectibles like a fake ID badge and a mini terrarium.

It looks like Snake answered the call. Konami revealed its latest trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase last weekend, which caught fans by surprise (!). For those who are wondering, the title is a remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which is considered to be one of the best entries in the franchise. In anticipation of the title, Konami has announced its physical editions that are now available for pre-order.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What is included in the Day-One Tactical Edition?

Title Cost Link Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Day-One Tactical Edition $70 Official Website

You might be asking yourself if all you get in this edition is the full game, but don’t be afraid of the quiet news surrounding it. No, they aren’t playing you like a fiddle. In addition to the full game, you'll receive unique additional digital items that will be announced at a later date.

What's included in the Snake Eater Collector’s Edition?

Title Cost Link Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Collector's Edition $200 Official Website

This is the ultimate package when it comes to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, as it not only comes with the Tactical Edition, but many more collectibles. Here is what you’ll find in the collectors' box:

A recreation of the fake ID badge Naked Snake uses to break into Groznyj Grad Northeast as a scientist.

A beautiful retro patch celebrating Naked Snake’s historic HALO parachute jump.

High-quality stitched patch presenting membership in the legendary FOX UNIT.

Mini terrarium of the iconic opening scene of Virtuous Mission. Included inside is a mini Naked Snake figurine and a tree stump with a hanging bag.

What is Metal Gear?

The Metal Gear franchise was created by Hideo Kojima, but is developed and published by Konami. From its debut in 1987, spinoffs and sequels began making their way to consumers around the world by 1990. 1998’s Metal Gear Solid marked its transition from 2D to 3D graphics, which was met with much success, soon becoming the new start for the Metal Gear franchise. Their latest Metal Gear Solid title, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, launched in 2015, receiving critical acclaim for its gameplay, graphics, themes, performances, open world and gameplay. The series is looking to sneak itself back in the video game industry with its release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater doesn’t currently have a release date, but will be released on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S.