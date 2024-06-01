Key Takeaways Redeem codes on WB Games' website for rewards in MultiVersus.

Get Twitch Drops by watching MultiVersus streams.

Earn easy rewards by logging in daily and completing quests in-game.

You can redeem codes in MultiVersus to get special promotional rewards for this PC and console title from WB Games and developer Player First Games. Unfortunately, this feature isn't available in the game itself. Here's how to use these codes for your game.

You can redeem MultiVersus codes on the official website.

Where to Redeem Codes in MultiVersus

MultiVersus codes can be redeemed through the official website of WB Games. Once you've clicked the link, you'll see you'll need to log in to your WB Games account and link a PlayStation, Steam, or Xbox profile. Once that information has been inputted, you can redeem the code in the third box. After that, simply boot up the game, and your content should be unlocked if you have your accounts and profiles correctly linked.

As of the time of writing, the available rewards you can get are:

50 Gleamium

Matrix Code Banana Guard skin

The Thanks! rare sticker

Use either of these two codes to access this content:

GM43D-7Y7JH-HKP8G-3EJAO

EQPH9-ITLYH-Z5DJA-BQAMO

How to get MultiVersus Twitch Drops

In addition to these special promo codes, you can get multiple MultiVersus Twitch Drops regularly. Twitch is a streaming platform primarily focused on players sharing their experiences with gaming. If you watch streamers playing MultiVersus on the website, you can get rewards if you stay tuned in for a certain amount of time.

Again, click on this link and then put in your information such as the WB Games account and network profiles with PlayStation, Steam, etc. Then, connect your Twitch account to the website. Watch a streamer who has Twitch Drops on. You can get the following rewards by completing these tasks:

Watch MultiVersus for 30 minutes - Presently Shocked Banner

Watch MultiVersus for an hour - 100 Gleamium

Watch MultiVersus for 90 minutes - Beach Volleyball Garnet

The best way to earn Twitch Drops is to leave the stream on and mute the tab. On Google Chrome, you can do that by right-clicking the tab and selecting "Mute Site." Otherwise, you can enjoy watching the streamer either succeed or fall flat on their face. Regardless, you're getting rewarded.

You can unlock the Banana Guard in MultiVersus by logging in daily twice.

Other Easy Rewards You Can Earn

While in-game, there are some other rewards you can earn. For the first season of MultiVersus at least, you'll get Banana Guard after logging in twice throughout two days. In addition, Jason Voorhees is instantly unlocked with the free battle pass. Finish some easy daily and weekly quests, and you'll start raking in that Battle Pass XP, giving you access to cool costumes and other unlockable content.