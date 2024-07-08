Key Takeaways Redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes for rewards like Polychrome and Dennies in-game or on the website.

You can redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero and get a bunch of rewards like Polychrome and Dennies. With this currency, you can start getting new characters and roll for fantastic bonuses. Here's exactly how to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero.

You can redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero by going to the "More" tab on the menu.

Where to Redeem Codes in Zenless Zone Zero

Getting codes to redeem free rewards is a neat feature in Zenless Zone Zero, but my goodness, it's hard to find where to input them. First, pause the game and go into the menu, which has the events board on the right. Those who play as the female protagonist will see her chilling out on the couch (sofa) with her phone.

Next, look on the bottom bar and try to find the more tab. There are eight circles and one plus sign at the top right as an emblem. Click on it. Next, choose "Redemptipn Code," which has a ticket emblem. From here, you'll want to enter the code you have been provided. Hopefully, it's still valid.

Keep in mind that you won't be able to redeem any codes until you've finished the Business x Strangeness x Justness quest and hit Inter-Knot Level 5. You should get to this point within an hour or so, however. It won't take long.

You can also use these codes on the Zenless Zone Zero website. You'll need to log in with your Hoyoverse account (make sure it's the same one as your Zenless Zone Zero log-in). Then, enter the correct server and character nickname (which you can actually change if you'd like). After your code has been placed, check your inbox in-game. Go to the same "More" tab and find "Mail."

Current Zenless Zone Zero Codes

As of July 2024, you can use these codes to redeem rewards.

ZZZ2024 - 50 Polychrome and 6000 Dennies

50 Polychrome and 6000 Dennies ZENLESSGIFT - 50 Polychrome, three W-Engine Power Supplies, one Bangboo Algorithm Module, two Official Investigator Logs

ZZZFREE100 - 300 Polychrome, two Senior Investigator Logs, 30,000 Dennies, and three W-Engine Energy Modules

ZENLESSLAUNCH - 60 Polychrome and 6,666 Dennies

These codes will likely rotate every month and the ones above have likely expired if you're reading this in August and later. You can find them through Zenless Zone Zero's social media and streams. If this game is promoted anything like Genshin Impact, another game from ZZZ's developer MiHoYo, we'll get limited-time codes from announcement streams.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners don't need to worry about redeeming codes in this game as it's not available on the platform as of the time of writing.