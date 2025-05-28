Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time gives you a lot of exploration opportunities, but you’ll find that some areas are locked behind Purple Seals. Even worse, the way that those seals are lifted isn’t immediately clear when you start out in the game. As it turns out, you’ll have to put any ideas of removing the seals to the side for a while, since they’re locked behind completing other content first.

Purple Seals are basically ways that the game keeps endgame content unavailable. Because of this, you need to complete the main campaign before you even consider removing any Purple Seals.

Unlocking the Ability to Remove Purple Seals