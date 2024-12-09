Outfits play a big role in Infinity Nikki, and they'll be the primary way that you accomplish tasks, since the ability outfits allow you to do things like jump higher, fight enemies, and even collect items. However, not every outfit is an ability outfit, so some of the clothing pieces you collect simply exist to help you look cute. With so many mix and match clothing options, being able to save your favorites is a must.

With outfits being a crucial game element, it helps to know how to change them, how you can save custom outfits, and how you can swap between your custom outfits quickly without having to go into the wardrobe menu.

How to Change Outfits

Once you have the Pear-pal, you can easily access the Wardrobe menu through it, along with every other menu you might need to use in Infinity Nikki. Before that, however, you'll want to use the Wardrobe symbol in the top right of your screen, which is available after you unlock outfits. If you're playing on PC, there's a keybinding assigned to each menu in the corners of your screen, so hitting that key will take you to the respective menu. Otherwise, you can tap the symbol with your finger on mobile, or by showing your cursor and clicking it.

When you enter the menu, you can either choose a full premade outfit in the top category, or you can go through each category individually to mix and match your outfit with pieces that might not be part of a single outfit. Once you have custom outfits saved, you can change them easily with the "Switch Outfit" option at the bottom left of your screen, which is bound to "X" on PC.

The outfit you wear won't impact which ability outfits you have access to at the same time, as your outfit will switch to the appropriate option when you use the ability.

How to Save Outfits

Saving an outfit is as simple as selecting the "Save" button that's located in the bottom left of the Wardrobe menu. You can save up to four custom outfits at one time. To switch to designing a different custom outfit, look at the dropdown menu in the top left of the Wardrobe. You can also rename the save slots for outfits if you want with the little pencil icon to the right of the dropdown menu.

From here, you're ready to swap your outfits and change what custom looks you have saved at any point. With so many clothing pieces to collect, it's tough to design only a couple of saved outfits at a time.