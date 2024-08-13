Key Takeaways Begin the Bean Idols Challenge by looking for the pink bean on the world map east of Classy Courts.

Completing the task allows you to earn 70K XP by finishing the course, emoting, bouncing, diving, mantling, running certain distances, and starting the Fall Guys challenge.

Epic Games offers a variety of Fall Guys modes in Fortnite, allowing players to use unique bean-shaped models for fun gameplay.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is almost upon us, but before that begins, you should try the Bean Idols Challenge. Here's where to access it and finish all of the XP missions along the way.

Look northeast of the map to see a small bean guy.

Where to Begin Bean Idols Challenge in Fortnite

To begin the Fall Guys chaos in Fortnite, bring up the world map and then look to the top right to the east of Classy Courts. You'll see a small pink bean waving at you. This is where the Bean Idols Challenge is taking place. Start a regular Fortnite match (or No Build) and then drop into the map from the battle bus. You'll see the obstacle course floating above the ground. You can either land into it to warp to the statue you need to interact with or find the statue within the nearby wilderness. After interacting with the statue, you should be able to start the obstacle course.

Bean Idols Challenge in Fortnite, Explained

During the final days of this season, you can complete the Bean Idols Challenge objectives for XP. You can get a total of 70K by doing the following:

Finishing the course

Emoting

Bouncing

Diving

Mantling

Running a certain distance

Starting the Fall Guys challenge at Bean Idols

You should be able to complete these tasks within the first two tries. If you complete the course while the crown UI is gold on-screen, you'll get a legendary weapon and a few other helpful items and weapons in a floating box that explodes when you reach the ground. It's a fantastic way to get a leg up on your competition at the start of the Battle Royale session.

Are There Other Fall Guys Modes in Fortnite?

Epic Games and the community have made a bunch of Fall Guys modes in Fortnite, and they'll let you use the unique bean-shaped models for all of them. The cool thing is that most of the original models that Epic Games has made for Fortnite have been transformed into these beans. The licensed skins unfortunately translate to regular beans from my experience. Maybe that could change in the future.

If you search "Fall Guys" in the community search tab, it will come up with a bunch of modes, even ones created by Epic Games themselves. The Bean Circuit is particularly fun, and you can gain quite a lot of XP from it. There's also Falling Up, Tumble Towers, Hex-aGone Unlimited, and Pegwin Pickup available from Epic Games. They're all pretty popular as of the time of writing.