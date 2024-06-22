Key Takeaways Taunting in MultiVersus is easy using the D-Pad's directional buttons, perfect for frustrating opponents.

Characters have different emotes based on direction pressed, ideal to taunt when opponent is sent flying.

Change character emotes under "Fighters" in main menu and unlock taunts through season pass or store purchases.

Obtain taunts through season pass progression, daily quests, store purchases, or potentially through social media codes.

It can be very satisfying to taunt in MultiVersus on PC and consoles, especially if your opponent is frustrating to deal with. Thankfully, it's fairly easy to perform against your foes. It can also help you finish objectives in the Rifts mode, which leads to getting the Rift Cauldron.

What Button do you Press to Taunt in MultiVersus?

If you're playing MultiVersus with a controller, you can taunt with any of the D-Pad's directional buttons. There are four different emotes you can access, depending on the direction you press. We'll get into that later. The Rift missions ask you to taunt before the match ends. The best time to taunt in MultiVersus is when the opponent is sent flying out of the ring. You'll have a few vital seconds to perform the taunt before they return to the arena.

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, no taunts can cause damage like Luigi's moveset in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You can change your emotes in MultiVersus in the character menu.

How to Change Emotes in MultiVersus

Under the "Fighters" section of the main menu, you can alter each character's emotes in MultiVersus. Simply switch the tabs with the shoulder buttons. Once you pick a character like Jason Voorhees, there should be a box highlighting emotes. Click on it. After that, you'll see a selection of different taunts and stickers that can be highlighted with your chosen hero (or villain in this case). Each direction is outlined. You can even have an Iron Giant sticker of the robot smiling attached to Jason. It's odd but it works. If you've unlocked the out-of-character moonwalk through the Season 1 Season Pass with Jason, you can assign his default taunt and Moonwalk to different directions.

You can get taunts in MultiVersus on its shop.

How to Unlock Taunts in MultiVersus

There are multiple ways to unlock taunts in MultiVersus. The main way is to get them through the season pass. As you continue to gain XP by finishing daily, weekly, and event quests, you'll progress through the season pass and eventually unlock emotes like the aforementioned Moonwalk. Another emote available through the Season 1 Battle Pass was Velma's Reading taunt. How disrespectful!

The store also holds emotes for sale. Taz's hilarious She--Devil Howl was able to be bought for 315 Gleamium on June 22 in the Daily Deals section. There are also bundles on the Featured section. Some have taunts included. For example, Joker's Party Game at an expensive 2,280 Gleamium gave us the Friday the 13th The Joker, Wild Baby profile icon, Joker Cards ringout, and the Ready for Showtime emote. This particular emote has him combing his hair.

There is a chance WB Games will offer exclusive emotes through codes shared on social media as well. You can redeem them through the MultiVersus website. Twitch Drops are also available.