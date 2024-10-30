Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 lets you play with online soldiers all around the world, but some may be annoyed about checking out the game with Xbox or PC gamers if they delve into multiplayer on their PS5, for instance. There's thankfully a way to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6, if they choose to do so.

You can turn off crossplay in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 from the main menu.

Steps to Turn off Crossplay

In order to turn off crossplay from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you'll first want to get to the main menu. Next, press the Options button on your controller or likely ESC on your PC's keyboard. After that, select the gear symbol on the top right. You can change the tab by pressing R1 (RB on Xbox) on the controller three times. From there, scroll down to "Account & Network" and press the cross button, A, or left mouse click depending on the platform you're on.

From this menu, you can turn off crossplay. It's the first option. If you want to keep crossplay on but want to remove the communication, you can turn it off. This menu also lets you change your privacy settings. You can set your Party Privacy to the following:

Friends Only

Open

Invite Only

Friends & Channels

Closed

If you set it to Closed, only the party leader can send party invites. If you set it to Open, all players can see that your group is open and can join in. The game defaults to Open, so you may want to change it to Friends Only or Invite Only. Friend Requests and Whispers Privacy can also be changed if need be. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to keep your account safe, even for those on Xbox and PC if you check out the game on PS5. Parents may also want to remove text chat and Dismemberment & Gore Effects if they're worried about their child playing a mature-rated game.

Other Options You Can Change

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the most customizable experiences in gaming. You can change the visibility of the text, remove Tutorials, skip the killcam, and remove the tooltips if you want from the interface section of the options menu. Additionally, you can even have the game show you Server Latency, Packet Loss, and Connection Meter on-screen. It can even have a Clock.

You can actually change the energy consumption of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the Display settings. The game says this helps with "heating and potential wear and tear on the console while browsing menus." That's wild. Depth of Field and Motion Blur can be turned off too in the Post Processing Effects section of the Graphics settings menu.