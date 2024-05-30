Key Takeaways Unlock Agent Smith early in MultiVersus by defeating 20 new bosses in the Rifts mode.

This event runs until July 30, offering 3000 Fighter Currency to unlock more characters.

Season 1 offers more accessible characters like Jason Voorhees and Banana Guard while we wait for Agent Smith.

The Matrix's Agent Smith is a villainous newcomer to PC and console platform fighter MultiVersus, who was teased to be released later during the season. However, he'll be available to unlock two weeks before his launch. Here's how to get the character earlier than expected.

You can get Agent Smith for free in MultiVersus

How to Get Agent Smith For Free in MultiVersus

The powerful Agent Smith in MultiVersus can be unlocked early, but he is not yet available at the time of writing. However, you can start your journey to unlocking him two weeks before his official debut. You must head into the new Rifts mode and defeat 20 bosses you haven't encountered before. Each boss equals a point, which gives us access to the next level for the event. The details are still a little foggy, but that seems to be the gist of it.

The bosses can be scattered across different difficulties, and I'm warning you right now, it will take a lot of time. Currently, only two rifts are available, limiting our access to the 20 bosses we need to take out. Once more rifts such as Jason vs Multiverse and Techno Terror become available, it will become easier to unlock Agent Smith. The Jason vs Multiverse rift unlocks on June 2.

This Agent Smith event will run until July 30, so we may be in for the long haul until Agent Smith can be acquired for our character rosters. Currently, the villain isn't even shown in-game as a playable fighter. He is not available to unlock until later on. While we wait, you can gain up to 3000 Fighter Currency during this event, which will help you unlock more personalities in the game like Batman and Wonder Woman.

Other Characters You Can Unlock While You Wait

Thankfully MultiVersus Season 1 has far more accessible characters than Agent Smith. For those returning to MultiVersus, the first season's Battle Pass is completely free, offering up the tough Jason Voorhees as a playable fighter. Additionally, Banana Guard is free to those who log in twice. Lastly, The Joker can be purchased with a character token or Fighter Currency. Both of the new villains are stellar with exciting movesets and combo opportunities. Give them a try!

More details about Agent Smith in MultiVersus will likely come over the next few weeks. We could also see The Powerpuff Girls join MultiVersus as they were heavily teased in a gameplay trailer for The Joker. They appeared on the Batcomputer in the Batcave alongside the other characters on-screen. The City of Townsville is also a stage. It would be odd to have this location and not have the main characters from the area.