Key Takeaways XDefiant offers multiple factions with unique abilities inspired by various Ubisoft titles.

Players can unlock characters by completing specific in-game tasks tailored to each faction.

Initially, access to one character from each faction is granted, making unlocking others easier over time.

XDefiant has been off to a high-flying start, as the brand new FPS looks to make a mark in a market that has been primarily dominated by Call of Duty over the last twenty years. One unique aspect of XDefiant is the numerous characters inspired from other Ubisoft titles, and they all bring their own unique abilities to the game.

Here's how players will be able to unlock them all within XDefiant:

How to Unlock All Characters in XDefiant

With the game offering numerous factions for players to choose from, each of these will bring something different to a match, and they also each have ultimate abilities to turn a battle in their favor.

With factions with characters from Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon Phantoms, Splinter Cell and The Division, there's going to be something for everyone here.

In regards to how to unlock all of these characters, we have this listed below for convenience:

Cleaners Green – Get 50 Kills with Incinerator Drone Kersey – Get 50 Kills with Firebomb

Libertad Beto – Heal 5,000 to Allies with BioVida Boost Seleste – Heal 5,000 to Allies with El Remedio

Phantoms Gorgon – Block 10,000 Damage with Mag Barrier Rhino – Get 25 Kills with Blitz Shield

Echelon Rafa – Get 50 Intel Suit Spot Assists Samir – Get 100 Kills While Using Digital Ghillie Suit



At the onset of the game players will be granted access to one character from each faction, so you'll get to try out each faction before deciding which one you're going to unlock first. Each faction is going to bring something unique to each match, as for instance, some abilities include the Incinerator Drone, a useful ability for cleaning out rooms. On the flipside, the Libertad faction will be great for players aiming to bringing something to the team level of game, with their unique healing abilities.

Over the duration of the game's cycle, however, it won't be hard to unlock all of these without committing too much time into each one. We can also suspect that Ubisoft will add some more factions/characters from their other franchises in the near future, so be sure to stay up to date with their social media.