Android 13 in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is a powerful antagonist that stars in his own movie and not the actual anime. He can be unlocked in Sparking Zero in two different ways. Here's how to get him.

Close

How to Get Android 13

There are two main ways to unlock Android 13 in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero:

Buy him for 60,000 Zeni once you reach Player Level 10.

Unlock him by completing 20 battles with any Android.

The easiest way to unlock Android 13 is to outright buy him after getting to Player Level 10. If you collect seven dragon balls, you can summon Shenron and get your Player Level up fast. Finishing 20 battles with any Android does sound time-consuming. Howe;ver, you can simply have a 1 vs. 1 battle with Android 18 and Hercule (Mr. Satan) to speed up the process. Once you've completed 20 matches with any Android, head over to Zen-Oh's Orders and redeem your prize by accepting the reward. In addition to Android 13, you'll get his transformation Fusion Android 13.

By the way, you can unlock Baby Vegeta (GT) by completing 10 matches with a certain Saiyan. This is a good opportunity to improve the proficiency of these characters too. Getting to Proficiency Levels 1, 4, and 7 will unlock special rewards like costumes, 12,000 Zeni, and titles.

If you want to get the Zeni required, keep playing matches, complete proficiencies of multiple characters up to Level 4, and finish some of Zen-Oh's orders, like performing Z-Counters and Revenge Counters. You can also use Sparking! combos 10 times for a reward of 6,000 Zeni from Zen-Oh.

Related How to Unlock Cui in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Unlock one of Frieza's minions Cui in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero in two different ways.

Is Android 13 a Good Character?

Android 13 is low on attack but is high on Special Attack and Ki in his stats. He uses Full-Power Energy Wave and Silent Assassin 13 as special attacks. His ultimate is S.S. Deadly Bomber. When you unlock Android 13, you also get his transformation.

He doesn't charge up until he has a full bar of energy. That's his huge hangup. It's frustrating, so if you're playing as Android 13, you should be great at keeping up with combos, blocking, and countering your foe's attacks. His combos aren't that effective either. They're not as long as a character like Vegito and doesn't leave much of an impact. Android 13 is arguably not worth the hassle of unlocking unless you want to be a completionist, or you're a fan of the Southern-sounding character.