While the main story of Final Fantasy XIV is the highlight for some, what a lot of players come back to the MMORPG for is the raid tiers. How Square Enix has structured their raids is, their primary 8-man raid tier releases a couple of weeks after the release of an expansion, with the savage version coming a couple of weeks after that. Then, after around eight months, the next raid tier is released, reseting the power dynamic of the gear.

This is something that has been done since A Realm Reborn, and it has worked for the MMO to great success. It has been a consistent means of content distribution, with other forms of challenges released in-between the raid tiers. For Dawntrail, the first raid tier has just been released, and it’s already looking more promising than Pandæmonium.

Where to Unlock

In order to unlock the newest raid tier, AAC Light-heavyweight, you will need to go through a couple of quests. The first thing you will need to do is head on over to Solution Nine. This isn’t exactly a big surprise considering the epilogue of Dawntrail alluded to the southeast area in the hub area being the location that will facilitate the raid tier.

Take the main Aetheryte to either the Neon Stein or True Vue shards. From here, you will need to head south to find a Stylish Stranger standing next to the small stalls (X: 19.2 Y: 18.8). This mustached lalafell is Metem, the head of strategic management at the Ascension Arcadia. Essentially, the promoter of the biggest battles, Solution Nine, has to offer. The Dana White of this universe.

Related How to Claim Your Free Fantasia in FFXIV: Dawntrail Sometimes you want a change, and with FFXIV: Dawntrail's graphical update, you now have the opportunity to do so.

The Tournament

Talk to Metem to unlock the first quest, which will gain you access to the Arcadia stadium, where you will unlock the first of many quests. These will have the player going through four different fights that will no doubt excite the masses as, while they’re using souls to power the tournament, the people still need their entertainment.

With the release of the normal raids for the AAC Light-heavyweight division, the savage version is scheduled to be released on July 30. Past this, though, expect the cruiserweight and heavyweight raid tiers to follow around every eight months from now.