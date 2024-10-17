Baby Vegeta is an antagonist from the GT era that can be played in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. However, he can't be unlocked from the get-go. You'll need to perform one of two tasks to get the character in your roster.

How to Get Baby Vegeta

There are two main ways to get Baby Vegeta in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. The least arduous thing is to play Vegeta ten times, specifically the Z-End version. Baby Vegeta is a reward for completing an order from Zen-Oh. Switch to his section on the menu and then click on Zen-Oh's Orders to get to this section. Once you've completed the task of completing ten matches with Vegeta, head here and then hold the confirm button to redeem the reward from the task.

The second way to get Baby Vegeta is to reach Player Level 10 and purchase him from the Shop for 75,000 Zeni. Head to the Kame House section of the menu and select "Shop/Customize" to access it. Press the shoulder button to change tabs to the Characters section rather than the Ability Items. You'll also be able to unlock characters like Majin Vegeta, Gohan (Future), and Bardock. More characters will be available once you reach higher Player Levels.

How to Increase Player Level Rank

To increase your player level rank, you'll want to participate in as many battles as possible. Fighting players online, trying out the Custom Battles, or finishing Episode Battles (essentially the story mode) will net you Player Level experience. You can also increase it significantly by getting the Dragon Balls and wishing Shenron to improve it. This will take some time, however, as they're given to you as random rewards for completing tasks or finishing fights. By playing offline battles, it's a good way to increase your proficiency level with each character as well.

What Does Chi-Chi, Bulma, and Videl Say About Baby Vegeta?

In the Encyclopedia section of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you'll hear the three women, Chi-Chi, Bulma, and Videl chit-chat about each character in the game. Baby Vegeta is no different. Press the Square Button (or X button) when you select the character on the screen to hear their conversation. Videl thinks he looks kinda scary, while the other two characters are confused on whether or not the character is the Vegeta they know. Bulma says, "This Baby guy doesn't stay the same form for long, huh?"