Universe 6 hero Caulifla is a powerful character within Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero that can turn into a Super Saiyan. You can unlock her in two different ways; one is easier than the other.

How to Get Caulifla in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

In order to unlock Caulifla in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you'll need to complete one of these two tasks:

Buy Caulifla from the Shop for 60,000 Zeni. She is immediately available at Player Level 1.

Finish Fight! Universe 6's Mightiest Warriors in Custom Battle mode.

Caulifla is a fairly easy character to unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so you should save your 60,000 Zeni for other characters or costumes from the Shop. Instead, head to the Custom Battles mode and choose the Fight! Universe 6's Mightiest Warriors battle. It's Beginner Level and can be an easy fight to win. You'll be using Goten, Trunks, and, randomly, Yamcha. The two kids want to test their abilities against Universe 6 just like their dads, so Whis grants them their wish with an exhibition match.

The battle is easy. You can take them out with just Trunks if you're good enough at the game. Turn Trunks into a Super Saiyan and use the youngster's special moves like Victory Cannon and High Speed Rush to get their health down quickly. They'll switch characters often, so make sure your attacks hit before committing to them. At a cost of 3 on your blue meter and pressing right or left on your D-Pad, you can use Super Unyielding Spirit. It buffs Trunk's Strength and another stat. It activates MAX power as well, giving you access to Victory Cannon immediately.

You can also opt to fuse Goten and Trunks together for even more power. Gotenks is a powerful fighter that can take down all three of these foes quickly. Just note that you can't switch back once you've committed to fusing these two little Z-Warriors.

At Super Saiyan 3, it's surprising Gotenks isn't involved in the Tournament of Power because of how powerful they are. As Goku pointed out in the anime, however, the kids are inexperienced. Nevertheless, once you complete the quest, you'll unlock Caulifla for your roster. She can also transform into her Super Saiyan form.

There are More Characters to Unlock

There are many more characters you can unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, including Cui, Future Gohan, and others. If you don't want to complete story and custom missions, you can use Zeni to get more characters in the shop. You'll begin to amount Zeni as you complete battles, compete online, and increase proficiency levels with your favorite heroes and villains.

