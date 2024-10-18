Cui is one of Frieza's weaker minions, but he can offer a unique fighting style from the rest of the Ginyu Force. You can unlock him in two different ways in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

How to Get Cui

Cui can be unlocked in two methods. They include either:

Purchasing the character Cui from the Shop (the menu where the Kami house is for 30,000 Zeni . He's an instantly available unlockable.

. He's an instantly available unlockable. Complete the "Frieza's Assassination Order" mission during Vegeta's Episode Battle campaign.

The first option is obviously much easier, but the second choice allows you to save Zeni for other unlockables like costumes and different characters. The mission from Vegeta's Episode Battle is actually the first one you'll take on during the legendary Saiyan's narrative path. It's a relatively easy battle. Use a successful combo of attacks and use Vegeta's best attacks, like Galick Gun, to confront Frieza's minion Cui.

After beating Cui in the story mode, you'll unlock him on your roster and move on to the rest of the Frieza saga, where you fight Zarbon and Racoome next. You'll also get 15,000 Zeni and Player EXP for your efforts. You'll likely gain a Proficiency level with Vegeta's first incarnation in the roster as well if you haven't played as this era's version of him yet. The experience will also gain you Player Levels, which unlocks new characters and costumes in the Shop.

If you want to save yourself the hassle and buy Cui from the Shop, you can earn Zeni by completing fights in any mode, including Custom Battle, which pits special scenarios against you. You can even unlock characters like Future Gohan in Custom Battle.

How Does Cui Play?

Unfortunately, this Frieza saga character is a little dull to play. He has two moves: Full-Power Energy Wave and Full-Power Energy Wave Combo. The developer, Spike Chunsoft, wasn't very creative. His special move is also quite dull. It's just another version of Full-Power Energy Wave, but with a fake out of the character pretending to see Frieza and then, while the character is distracted, landing the move.

Cui might be useful with his Sleep ability, however. He dozes off for a few seconds and recovers health. It's best used when your foe is incapacitated for a few moments. Fake Courage also buffs Cui's defense and only costs 1 energy from your bar, which is admittedly helpful and quick to use.